Lightning Bug
Winning for losing (part 2 of 3)
A road trip to buy a used car, mechanical woes, and discerning the path forward
Sep 12
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
12
Winning for losing (part 1 of 3)
Atlantic city, martinis and slot machines
Sep 4
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
18
August 2024
Table 12
Mast cell activation syndrome, provocateurs, and a piece of paper you should carry
Aug 28
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
42
Love and marriage
Arguments, a fresh start, and the death of a good man
Aug 18
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
47
Zeolite
“Natural” therapies, chelation, and microclotting
Aug 11
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
75
Cancer: adjunctive care
A six month appraisal of what I've learned so far
Aug 5
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
238
July 2024
Waking Life
Sequel to A day in the life
Jul 29
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
26
A day in the life
Daily rituals of health, healing, and the people who taught me
Jul 21
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
28
June 2024
Where is God?
Writing and spiritual practice in a post-Covidian era
Jun 23
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
36
Are we there yet?
The backseat ride, a night in Paris, and how long to take IVM
Jun 9
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
34
From Russia with love
Chess as foreplay, a remarkable restaurant, and Sulodexide
Jun 3
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
21
May 2024
Preggers
Attention, being child-free, and the safety of IVM in pregnancy
May 27
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
27
