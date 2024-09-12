Lightning Bug

Home
Notes
Alphabetical Index by Title t…
Alphabetical Index of Clinica…
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Winning for losing (part 2 of 3)
A road trip to buy a used car, mechanical woes, and discerning the path forward
  
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
10
Winning for losing (part 1 of 3)
Atlantic city, martinis and slot machines
  
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
11

August 2024

Table 12
Mast cell activation syndrome, provocateurs, and a piece of paper you should carry
  
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
22
Love and marriage
Arguments, a fresh start, and the death of a good man
  
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
15
Zeolite
“Natural” therapies, chelation, and microclotting
  
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
60
Cancer: adjunctive care
A six month appraisal of what I've learned so far
  
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
95

July 2024

Waking Life
Sequel to A day in the life
  
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
14
A day in the life
Daily rituals of health, healing, and the people who taught me
  
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
15

June 2024

Where is God?
Writing and spiritual practice in a post-Covidian era
  
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
11
Are we there yet?
The backseat ride, a night in Paris, and how long to take IVM
  
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
30
From Russia with love
Chess as foreplay, a remarkable restaurant, and Sulodexide
  
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
5

May 2024

Preggers
Attention, being child-free, and the safety of IVM in pregnancy
  
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
9
© 2024 Scott Marsland, FNP-C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture