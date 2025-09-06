Section 1: The Ripple Effect

It was the night before the world learned Matthew Perry was gone. I stood in my modest study, medical journals stacked shoulder-high and a sublingual ketamine lozenge dissolving under my tongue—research purposes only, of course. The medicine cribbed my edges, softened the world’s sharpness, and—without warning—the CD player in the corner began to hum and glow, spinning disc-less. Time, apparently, was about to skip a track.

I blinked. The walls rippled. Suddenly, I was in Perry’s Los Angeles home. He lounged poolside, running lines from "Friends" with an imaginary Joey. He looked oddly well—a bit twitchy, but alive. The nurse in me itched to intervene. "Matthew," I called, startling him so badly he kicked over a bottle of flavored water.

"Are you my… doctor?" he stammered.

"Something like that. I’m here to make sure you see tomorrow," I replied, straightening my name badge.

He grinned, "Then how about some sublingual fun?"

We spent hours talking about neuroprotection and safe titration. But just as I was ready to shepherd him blithely into another sunrise, tragedy struck. A rogue drone, left over from a neighbor’s lavish bachelor party, crashed through the patio door and exploded in a shower of lemon-lime Gatorade and faulty lithium ion batteries. Perry slipped, knocked his head, and I was swept forward in time—a day too late, the news of his death choking the morning airwaves.

Section 2: Hot Tub (Mis)Adventure

The ketamine lozenge’s aftertaste lingered, and I resolved to try again. This time, as I reappeared in Perry’s home, I found him in the backyard hot tub, nose deep in a sudoku book from 1998. I watched from nearby bushes (nurse practitioners are nothing if not discreet when on covert missions).

“Matthew, get out of the water! Electrolyte imbalance is no joke,” I blurted, desperate.

Instead, he winked and invited me in. "Ketamine’s safer with company—science says so," he joked. I recited all the guidelines. I replaced his next lozenge with a microdosed, pharmacy-compounded sublingual. I crafted a safety plan, hydrated him, played slow jazz.

But just as dawn broke, a falling satellite fragment (what were the odds?) crashed into the hot tub. Perry, unharmed by the ketamine, was tragically vaporized by aerospace debris. I pinched the bridge of my nose—another timeline lost to cosmic slapstick.

Section 3: Rewriting the Narrative

The third time, I arrived earlier—hours before sunset. I took a different tack: education and vigilance. I asked Perry about his childhood dreams, his fears, his stubborn hope, and shared my years of clinical experience. We discussed every major study on low-dose sublingual ketamine—its safety, best practices, patient selection. I listened instead of lectured.

Together, we built a bulletproof plan: no unsupervised sessions, no bathtub introspection, and certainly nothing ingestible near amateur electronics or falling satellites. Matthew laughed, then turned serious. "Maybe all I needed was one person who believed my story could end another way."

He promised to call for help if anything felt wrong. By sunrise, he was alive—drinking chamomile tea, joking about time-traveling nurse practitioners, and scrolling through tomorrow’s headlines, in which his death was a footnote from a vanished timeline. The world, meanwhile, woke up to a story not about loss, but about second chances—and about safe, responsible, life-saving care.

And so I slipped back to my present, where no story darkened our work with ketamine, and every patient—and clinician—had another day to get it right.