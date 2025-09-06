Lightning Bug

Lightning Bug

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josette's avatar
Josette
3d

Would love to get my Mom on ketamine. Her quality of life from years of crippling anxiety and depression is so poor. For now she survives on klonopin, but I have a dream of her someday getting SL Ketamine 🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Scott Marsland, FNP-C and others
Zhenjiu's avatar
Zhenjiu
2d

Amazing K reveries. Thanks, Scott.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Scott Marsland, FNP-C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture