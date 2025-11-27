Lightning Bug

Lightning Bug

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
2d

Excellent article! We see nutrition over and over again restoring health and maintaining health. Minerals are an important part of nutrition!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 replies by Scott Marsland, FNP-C and others
Jim Reagen's avatar
Jim Reagen
2d

It’s a shame that so many disclaimers have to be provided to protect from the authorities. Yet individual insight and experimentation drive our desire to make a better world: virtually all progress in science and art has been made by individuals. It makes no sense to stifle individual initiative unless one has anti-human ends in mind. Then it makes sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Scott Marsland, FNP-C
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture