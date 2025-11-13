The gingko tree outside our clinical space

Dr Anthony Fazio and I first met in the summer of 2005. We were both interested in starting a free clinic in Ithaca, NY, and joined a steering committee for this precise purpose. I later became co-chair of that steering committee, together with Dr Justine Waldman. My memory of those early meetings involves sitting around a large folding table (think church potlucks) in cheap plastic chairs, dividedc into two factions. On the one side of the room, which is where I sat, were RNs, NPs, and physicians. On the other side of the room were the massage therapists, craniosacral therapists, acupuncturists, and herbalists. One of the herbalists was named 7Song, and that is how he spelled his name. He looked like the Jesus portrayed in the paintings on the walls in my childhood Sunday school, only angry, with long greasy hair, and a ratty sweater with holes in the elbows. Deena was a massage therapist covered with tattoos, body piercings, and possessed with an oppositional defiant attitude. Anthony struck me as an odd fellow, with a greying Afro, tinted glasses, and a biting sarcasm delivered in the lingering New Jersey Italian-American accent and speech pattern of his origins. There were lot of crossed arms on both sides, with palpable suspicion and distrust.

Looking through the retrospectoscope, it was something of a miracle that we figured out how to work together, raise funds, build walls, paint them, solicit equipment, and art, craft policies, hire a director, coordinator, and engage volunteers. We had some powerful opponents outside of our conflicted steering committee; the largest and loudest being Cayuga Medical Center, the local hospital which feared us encroaching upon their Medicaid income. Can you imagine? We spent hours debating language. How were we to describe what we were doing? Were we blending conventional and alternative, allopathic and homeopathic, Western and Eastern? Ultimately, the Ithaca Free Clinic (IFC) opened in the Winter of 2006, and became the first integrated (one of the words we agreed upon) free clinic in the United States. Nearly twenty years later, it is still open, in a different and larger location, and serves more than 4,000 patients a year.

I remember attending the first IFC Gala, and hanging out with Anthony. It reminded me a little bit of going to a junior high school dance with my friend Billy Tkacz, at least before Kelly McGill dragged me off to a corner for some sloppy French kissing. In that celebratory environment, I came to understand that Anthony abhorred such social occasions, and was both painfully intellectual and introverted. It would be too much to say that he hated people, because in his daily actions and lifelong contributions to his fellow humans, he demonstrated persistent care and love. Although on more than one occasion over the years, in private, I listened to his discouragement with other humans. It’s an occupational hazard of being a healer to the chronically ill.

Anthony never stopped volunteering at the IFC. His acupuncture and traditional Chinese herbalist care was very popular among the clinic patients. He extended himself to become a board member of the Ithaca Health Alliance for several years. Given the woke politics of Ithaca and the fractious nature of just about any board of anything in this town, that is no small act of giving.

I fell to the wayside shortly after the clinic opened. In the quintessential email blunder, which combined my usual candor and then hitting the send button to the entire steering committee by mistake, rather than one confidant, I unintentionally shared some insights that canceled my leadership role with the IFC. It felt awful at the time, and stupid, but to be honest, I was ready for some rest after pushing hard for the previous year.

Acupuncture was a foreign idea to me at the time that I met Anthony. But over the months of our work together on the steering committee for the IFC, and the pitched discussions as we articulated our hopes and desires, I became intrigued by his work. After the clinic was open, and I had left in disgrace, I encountered some personal health challenges. I developed severe reflux, and my astute PCP, Dr John Paul Mead, diagnosed the origins. My cardiologist had ramped up my total daily dose of potassium to 60meq. That would be three horse pills a day. John Paul told me to knock off the potassium. Following this with the advice of another astute clinician in the Emergency Department where I worked, Mike Ronald, FNP-C, two weeks of a PPI got me back on track. It also made me interrogate my regimen of cardiac medications, including Lopressor, a beta blocker, which helped promote my latent asthma, and was making me depressed. This wasn’t the first time that my kind and brilliant cardiologist lead me down the garden path with his protocolized treatment. (He later encouraged me to get Covid boosters through his N-95, even after I tried to explain how I had been injured by the Covid shots).

I contacted Anthony to ask if he had any bright ideas. He turned to his extensive collection of aged and modern books, and identified an acupuncture treatment for dysrhythmias developed by a British physician in Hong Kong back in the late…1800s. I began seeing him every couple of weeks, and within two months, was off the Lopressor. I didn’t have to restart the potassium, my asthma improved, and my palpitations (PVCs and PACs) became far less frequent. Following this experience, I would return every four months or so for what Anthony called my tune up.

We would chat at the beginning of my treatments, as Anthony was placing needles. He was funny, and told me some great stories of his adventures. I learned that he was a martial artist with black belts, who had traveled to China, and back home, taught weekly classes in Tai Chi. I talked about my wife, our cats, work, patients, and family. He talked about his wife, daughter, dogs, patients and family. Based upon my dramatic improvement under his care, and listening to him over many months, I came to understand that he was a healer. Frankly, he was the first person I ever met to whom I could credibly assign that title.

After I graduated as an FNP-C from SUNY Upstate Medical University in 2014, I went to work with Dr Muhammad Wattoo. He is a physician’s physician, who cares for all of the former hospital CEOs, and many physicians in our community. We knew each other from CPR classes together over the years, and I found him to be extremely intelligent, patient, an excellent teacher, and one of the few remaining independent physicians in Ithaca.

Before we agreed to work together, I told Wattoo (as he is called) that I wanted to be able to use homeopathic remedies in my practice. He checked with his malpractice insurer, and as long as this was limited to 5-10% of my patients, it would be fine. I didn’t ask him about referring patients to Anthony for acupuncture, but I did that too. In fact, after working in Wattoo’s office for several months, he pulled me aside one day and bluntly accused me of getting kickbacks for referring patients to Anthony. I was shocked! First, because I thought that we both understood each other to be upstanding men with integrity. Second, because, well, it was just so preposterous. After I overcame my stunned silence, I asked him how many patients he thought I had referred to Anthony. He had been counting, and it was more than twenty. It was probably more like fifty! Then I asked him, “Are the patients getting better?” Now it was his turn to be silent, because the plain truth was that, yes, everyone I referred to Anthony had improved clinically. At that point I said, “Well, I’m not profiting from the referrals, and he has even made home visits to some of our sickest patients. In fact, my 90 year old man who had been bed bound and sliding towards his demise is now up and walking again, crowing that Anthony saved his life. If they are all getting better, then I don’t think there is more to discuss.” And I took my leave.

The world went sideways in the Winter of 2019, and I came to understand the truth about the plandemic, Ivermectin (IVM), and the pharma-influenced bent of the medical system I had worked in since 1997. I tried to find ways to prescribe IVM to people in my community. One local PCP who was Canadian-born and a graduate of McGill was willing to at least talk about it, for months, but ultimately decided that he couldn’t be my collaborating physician. He decided that the risk to his license and practice was too great. I then reached out to my former co-chair of the steering committee for the IFC, Dr Waldman. She spoke plainly, essentially telling me no, and good luck. After leaving SUNY Upstate in August of 2021, I briefly held jobs at the local county health department, and then a local prison for youth, before I was offered a position with Dr Pierre Kory’s telemedicine clinic. My wife Kerrie was prescient, and sent me off to my stepmother’s home in Connecticut for the first week the practice opened. I set up a card table and folding chair in Betty Ann’s bedroom, and over dinner each night told her about my new adventure. Kerrie knew that she didn’t want to listen to me talking to patients all day long. As she has told me for years, “You’re a strong cup of tea.” She had grown accustomed to having long stretches to herself, with me working 12 hour shifts and having a 1 ½ hour commute each way. Having me home for dinner and bedtime snuggle time was nice, but let’s not get carried away.

When I returned to Ithaca, I approached Anthony and asked if we could work out a deal. I needed an office to work out of, and we both could use the company. He readily accepted, and so for more than three years we have cohabitated in the clinic space of his acupuncture practice. What I didn’t expect, but have come to rely upon, is another live human being, who is not only a wise and experienced clinician, but who clearly sees the false narrative of the last five years. Heck, the false narratives of the last decades. Even on days when we barely spoke between visits and rushed bathroom breaks, just the smile and knowing look helped me stay sane.

Zotty hiding in a teapot

Anthony is a jokester. He has a stuffed dinosaur, for whom I don’t know the complete story, except that “he helped me get through graduate school.” The dinosaur is named Cappy (not sure if the spelling is correct, but that’s my spelling). For months we had a playful game. I don’t remember who started it, but one of us would hide the dinosaur, and the other had to find it. House rules were that the dinosaur stayed in my office proper. I broke the rules a couple of times, and when Anthony warned me, I didn’t realize how serious he was. The last time I broke the rules, I hid Cappy amidst the Spathipyllum, otherwise know as a Peace Lily. It seemed like the perfect prehistoric forest to me. Nope. Anthony couldn’t find him, and when he did, after two days and one hint, that was it. No more Cappy.

About a month later I tried to renew our games by bringing my precious childhood Zotty to work. My maternal grandparents, Baba and Grandpop, gifted each of their grandchildren with a Zotty. The German toy company Steiff invented the jointed plush bear in 1902. Ours were post WWII models, which used caramel brown fur tipped with white for a fluffy and wild look. Zotty is a nickname from zottelig, which means shaggy or unkempt in German. Unkempt indeed! Zotty is fully jointed for posing, with glass eyes, and a growler box that emitted noise when you squeezed his abdomen. Mine stopped growling after a childhood of squeezes. Anyway, I thought that introducing my precious Zotty would work, and it sort of did for a little while.

There is also the ever changing sign in the bathroom. It varies between a zombie theme and a dinosaur attack theme. It spoofs the ubiquitous workplace safety signs in hospitals. On one Halloween, there were red spatters on the sign which made me do a double take. The sign still gets a smile from me whenever I see it.

Anthony has been very ill since early August, and is currently in palliative care. He hasn’t been able to see patients at the IFC, or teach Tai Chi classes in our community. The loss I feel most poignantly is his daily presence in our shared clinical space. I think he has made his peace with this world, but I’m not ready to let him go just yet. My patients have taught me to use the word cure, and every day I bring to work the word hope. Even when all the leaves have fallen off my favorite gingko in the whole wide world, I know that life still dwells in its roots, trunk and branches, and I pray that we will live to see another springtime, together.