Lightning Bug

Lightning Bug

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Tom Angel's avatar
Tom Angel
4h

Scott..I agree with most of your Post about Parasites... except from my most recent highly insightful experience. You mentioned you can send stool samples out for testing.. Ova and Parasite tests to a Lab. I was seen by 2 Different Infectious Disease Doctors and left multiple stool samples in their bottles of Formulin. All came back Negative. Later on I met an Old School Veterinarian who worked in a Major University Parasitology Lab following Vet School. He is Old School and skilled with the Microscope. When he called me last Fall after contacting him..I asked him if I should send my Stool Sample to him in one of the kits that I didn't use. What he told me next was shocking..He raised his voice very loud in my ear and shouted..NO..NO Do NOT put them in the Liquid Formulin ! I said Why Not? He said confidently...If there are any Parasite Eggs in the stool they will break apart and/or dissolve them and you will end up with a False Negative Test ! A week later he sent me my results and told me he found Giardia and Dyplidium Tapeworms in my Stool. Wow.. So the Labs that all you Docs use are causing you to miss a lot of Parasite Cases. He went on to tell me..That most of his clients that has Pets with Parasites..The Pet owners are infected too. A lot Food is imported as well. Another Doctor in the New York area found parasites in many of her patients. She emphatically stated that PCR Testing for Parasites are worthless. Live and Learn..

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Martina Harman's avatar
Martina Harman
11m

While I agree that parasitic infections may not be as much of a problem here in the U.S., we “invited” millions and millions of people across our southern border in the last few years. Those people were not screened and are living among us now. They came from all over the world including countries with a much higher incidence of parasitic infections in humans. In addition, they may be harvesting our crops. The chance of ending up with a parasitic infection is now a lot greater, imho. And, I have to say that I am saddened to see people call cancer a parasite. I agree with your assessment of the reason that anti parasitics work on cancer cells. Cancer may be a “parasite” but not a worm or bug form.

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