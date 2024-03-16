Lightning Bug

Lightning Bug

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Marsland, FNP-C's avatar
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
Mar 16, 2024

Thank you for reading Claire.

Reply
Share
Scott Marsland, FNP-C's avatar
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
Mar 16, 2024

And you make me laugh too! Thank you.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Marsland, FNP-C · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture