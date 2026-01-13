Lightning Bug

Lightning Bug

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy J's avatar
Judy J
4h

Thanks so much for your astute attention to detail in your patients and doing the research to figure it out. Brings to mind your findings on Baobab powder and the military article you found about clotting in wounds from zeolite. We will reduce our zinc intake just in case.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Carol_007's avatar
Carol_007
4h

I just put my zinc away. Thank you!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Marsland, FNP-C · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture