How the Zinc Question Even Entered the Room

If you had told me four years ago that I would spend six months reading about zinc neurotoxicity, glutamate excitotoxicity, and copper deficiency myeloneuropathy in the context of post-COVID and post-vaccine syndromes, I would have politely smiled and changed the subject. Zinc was one of those “safe” nutrients—something we reflexively recommended for immune support, especially during the early pandemic waves when fear and misinformation were everywhere. Most patients were already taking it on their own anyway. The turning point came in the summer of 2025. I started noticing a pattern among a subset of patients who were making progress but then plateaued or even regressed. They were the ones who had been faithfully taking 30–50 mg of zinc daily (sometimes more) because “it helps with immunity” or “my functional medicine doctor said it’s good for long COVID.”

Sometimes I had to uncover their zinc use, because it wasn’t on their medication reconciliation (“It’s only zinc!”), or it was an accumulated dose from multiple supplements, buried on the back of the label. When I dug deeper, many had been on these doses for months or even years. At the same time, I was re-reading Russell Blaylock’s Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills (1997) and came across his caution on page 125:

“I would however be cautious about using high dose zinc supplements since there is evidence that although zinc totally blocks the NMDA type glutamate toxicity, it may enhance toxicity at the non-NMDA sites. Certainly one should not take more than 25–50 milligrams of zinc more often than three times a week.”

That sentence stopped me cold. Here was a respected neurosurgeon warning—nearly three decades ago—that zinc could be a “two-edged sword” in the brain, protective at one receptor family (NMDA) but potentially harmful at another (AMPA/kainate). I began to wonder whether the very supplement we were tolerating as “harmless” might be contributing to the persistent brain fog, fatigue, dizziness, and emotional blunting we were seeing in some of our sickest patients. So I started asking. And tapering. And watching.

The responses were not universal, but they were dramatic enough in several cases that we could no longer ignore the signal. One man in his late 60s with intractable post-vaccine fog skipped his 50 mg morning dose one day and his wife told him the next morning, “I feel like I got my husband back.”

A young woman in her 20s stopped a 17 mg zinc-copper combo and her disabling dizziness and photophobia resolved in two weeks—enough to let her drive to university again.

These weren’t placebo-level changes; they were overnight or near-overnight shifts that demanded explanation. That is how we arrived at this conversation. Not from ideology or preconception, but from bedside observation, cross-referenced with historical warnings and modern mechanistic literature.

Zinc Supplementation in the United States: A Post-Pandemic Surge

The backdrop is important. Zinc use exploded during COVID. NHANES data show dietary supplement use overall among U.S. adults rose from 52% in 2011–2012 to 61.4% in 2021–2023, a 9.6 percentage point increase. Zinc-containing products were among the fastest-growing categories, with an 8.4 percentage point rise in specific zinc supplement use over the same period.In the 2011–2014 NHANES cycle, 34% of adults already reported consuming zinc from supplements (including multivitamins), with a mean intake of 24 mg/day among users. Dedicated single-ingredient zinc supplements were less common (~1–2% in earlier data), but zinc is ubiquitous in multivitamin-mineral formulations, taken by roughly 30–32% of adults.

Post-2020 sales trends and public health messaging about immune support almost certainly pushed total exposure higher, especially in the long-COVID and vaccine-injury communities where patients are often desperate for anything that might help.When average dietary zinc intake (9–13 mg/day) is added to supplements, a meaningful proportion of users likely exceed 25 mg/day chronically—and some push well past the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements (ODS) Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL) of 40 mg/day. The UL is set based on the lowest observed adverse effect level for copper interference (~50–60 mg/day total intake), a threshold linked to real clinical pathology.

Mechanisms of Harm: Evaluating the Five Pillars

In the original drafts I wrote for this Substack series, I proposed five mechanistic pathways through which chronic high-dose zinc could contribute to neurological harm, particularly in the post-COVID and post-vaccine injury context. The evidence landscape is uneven, and it’s important to be precise about what is established versus what remains hypothesis-generating.

Copper Antagonism → Oxidative Stress & Impaired Myelin Synthesis

This pillar is robust and clinically actionable. Chronic zinc intake >40–50 mg/day induces intestinal metallothionein, which sequesters copper and blocks its absorption, resulting in hypocupremia and copper-deficiency myeloneuropathy (CDM). CDM classically presents with sensory ataxia, dorsal column dysfunction, spastic gait, peripheral neuropathy, and dorsal column hyperintensities on MRI—mimicking subacute combined degeneration from vitamin B12 deficiency. Hematologic abnormalities (anemia, neutropenia, pancytopenia) often reverse rapidly with zinc cessation and copper repletion (2–8 mg/day elemental copper), but neurological deficits may only stabilize or partially improve if diagnosis is delayed. Case series document this pattern in patients taking high-dose zinc for immune support, macular degeneration, or denture cream use, with a noticeable increase reported after 2020.In the PASC and vaccine-injury population, the same inflammatory and metabolic stressors that drive long COVID may lower the threshold for copper depletion and make subclinical myeloneuropathy clinically manifest.

2–4. Th17/Treg Imbalance, PARP-1–Mediated Neuronal Apoptosis, and Mitochondrial ROS/Energy Failure

These three pillars are not a chimera—they have legitimate mechanistic roots in the literature—but they are far less directly supported as consequences of oral high-dose zinc in humans, especially at the intermittent levels we are discussing (>25 mg more than 2–3 times per week).

Th17/Treg imbalance: Zinc deficiency promotes Th17 polarization and impairs Treg function, increasing autoimmune risk. Conversely, physiological and moderately high zinc supplementation suppresses Th17 cells and expands Treg populations, ameliorating experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE, the animal model of multiple sclerosis). No studies show oral high-dose zinc driving Th17 dominance or worsening autoimmune neurological disease; the direction of effect is usually protective or neutral.

PARP-1–mediated neuronal apoptosis: Excess free/synaptic zinc activates PARP-1, leading to DNA damage and apoptotic cell death in preclinical models of stroke, traumatic brain injury, and neurodegeneration. These effects are mediated by mitochondrial dysfunction and reactive oxygen species (ROS). However, this pathway is triggered by pathological intracellular zinc release during acute injury, not by systemic supplementation.

Mitochondrial ROS & energy failure: Free Zn²⁺ catalyzes ROS generation and impairs ATP production in isolated mitochondria and neuronal cultures. Again, this is primarily a mechanism of acute excitotoxicity from synaptic zinc release, not from chronic oral intake.

That said, these mechanisms are not irrelevant. In patients with persistent neuroinflammation, blood-brain barrier permeability changes, and glutamate dysregulation—all documented features of PASC—these pathways could theoretically become more relevant at doses that would be well-tolerated in healthy individuals. The literature does not prove they are active at >25 mg 2–3×/week, but it does not rule them out either, especially when the CNS is already “primed” by spike protein exposure.

Molecular Mimicry Amplification

This remains the weakest and most speculative pillar. No direct evidence connects zinc to amplification of SARS-CoV-2 cross-reactive autoantibodies or CNS auto-attack in PASC. CSF autoantibodies are documented in some neuro-COVID cases, but they correlate more with BBB leakage than with zinc status.

The Dual-Hit Hypothesis in Context

The proposed synergy between COVID-19–induced Th17-dominant immune skew and chronic (or even intermittent high) zinc remains a hypothesis-generating idea rather than an established causal pathway. Copper deficiency myeloneuropathy is the only pillar with strong, reproducible clinical evidence tied to oral zinc excess. The other mechanisms have roots in preclinical excitotoxicity and neuroinflammatory models but lack direct translation to the dosing and context we are discussing.

Still, in a population already experiencing persistent neuroinflammation, BBB permeability changes, hippocampal vulnerability, and glutamate dysregulation (all documented in PASC), the threshold for zinc-related harm may be meaningfully lower than in healthy individuals. The rapid clinical improvements we have seen after tapering zinc—even in patients taking balanced zinc-copper formulas—suggest that something beyond simple copper antagonism is at play. Whether that “something” is excitotoxicity, mitochondrial stress, BDNF signaling disruption, or another pathway remains an open question—but one worth pursuing.

Practical Dosing Thresholds and Safety Considerations in PASC / Vaccine Injury

References

Cowan AE, et al. Dietary Supplement Use in the United States, 2021–2023. J Nutr. 2024. DOI: 10.1016/j.tjnut.2024.08.001 Bailey RL, et al. Total and usual nutrient intakes from foods and supplements, NHANES 2011–2014. J Nutr. 2019. DOI: 10.1093/jn/nxz025 Gahche JJ, et al. Dietary supplement use among U.S. adults has increased since NHANES III (1988–1994). NCHS Data Brief. 2011;(61):1–8. Office of Dietary Supplements, National Institutes of Health. Zinc Fact Sheet for Health Professionals. Updated January 6, 2026. https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional/ Institute of Medicine. Dietary Reference Intakes for Vitamin A, Vitamin K, Arsenic, Boron, Chromium, Copper, Iodine, Iron, Manganese, Molybdenum, Nickel, Silicon, Vanadium, and Zinc. National Academies Press, 2001. DOI: 10.17226/10026 Duncan A, et al. Zinc-induced copper deficiency myeloneuropathy. Neurology. 2005. DOI: 10.1212/01.WNL.0000153542.02761.5F Prodan CI, et al. Copper deficiency myeloneuropathy after bariatric surgery. Neurology. 2002. DOI: 10.1212/WNL.58.6.946 Kumar N. Copper deficiency myeloneuropathy. Continuum (Minneap Minn). 2023. DOI: 10.1212/CON.0000000000001278 Rosenkranz E, et al. Zinc supplementation induces regulatory T cells in experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis. J Nutr Biochem. 2016. DOI: 10.1016/j.jnutbio.2015.12.005 Wessels I, et al. Zinc as a gatekeeper of immune function. Nutrients. 2017. DOI: 10.3390/nu9121286 Sensi SL, et al. Zinc in the physiology and pathology of the CNS. Nat Rev Neurosci. 2009. DOI: 10.1038/nrn2734 Morris DR, Levenson CW. Zinc in the developing brain. Adv Neurobiol. 2017. DOI: 10.1007/978-3-319-55769-4_3 Skorniewska A, et al. Persistent dyspnea in post-COVID syndrome: A cross- sectional study. Front Immunol. 2023. DOI: 10.3389/fimmu.2023.1231976

Next in this series: