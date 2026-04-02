Lightning Bug

Lightning Bug

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Leslie's avatar
Leslie
4d

Appreciate the clarification! So helpful.

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Bob Brown's avatar
Bob Brown
4d

Wow Scott - that was fast, I think I just read Curious's substack this morning. What you are saying makes sense to me, RIC can help but it needs to right building blocks in place to give the full benefit.

I know curious stays anonymous but it would interesting to have him or her in a podcast discussion some time.

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1 reply by Scott Marsland, FNP-C
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