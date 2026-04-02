The Curious Outlier is right… and also wrong

The piece “Why Drinking Structured Water Doesn’t Work. What You Can Do That Does” gets one big thing right: ingested “structured water” does not survive the stomach as a persistent, macro‑scale bulk‑phase structure. Hydrogen bonds in liquid water reconfigure on the order of picoseconds, and the warm, acidic, electrolyte‑rich environment of the gastric lumen rapidly equilibrates any imposed ordering. That is sound physical chemistry.

It also correctly points to real, experimentally documented EZ‑like water at hydrophilic interfaces—especially the endothelial glycocalyx—as a legitimate biophysical phenomenon, not a marketing gimmick. This is where Dr. Pierre Kory and others have increasingly shifted the conversation away from “bottled magic geometry” toward mineral‑defined cosmotropic water and interfacial organization at surfaces.

Where the argument founders is in its conflation of three very different questions:

Can you drink “structured water” into your cells?

Can RIC replace water purification and mineralization?

Is the concept of ordered, EZ‑like water anything more than a marketing label?

The Substack piece mixes the first with the third and then uses that to dismiss the second, while simultaneously positioning RIC as a substitute for substrate decisions about water quality. A clinical thinker steeped in functional physiology, knows that signals and substrates are not the same thing.

RIC is a signal, not a purifier

Remote ischemic conditioning (RIC) is a remarkably elegant maneuver: a blood‑pressure cuff inflated and released on an arm or leg creates brief, controlled ischemia‑reperfusion cycles that trigger systemic vascular and end‑organ benefits. Studies have linked chronic RIC to improved endothelial function, reduced heart‑damage risk, better stroke outcomes, and kidney protection in high‑risk settings.pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih

The hypothesis tying RIC to EZ‑like water is plausible:

RIC improves shear‑stress patterns and glycocalyx‑mediated flow‑mediated dilation.

It upregulates mitochondrial health and infrared output, which can expand EZ layers at hydrophilic surfaces.

It enhances antioxidant defenses and reduces oxidative damage, preserving the very protein‑and‑sugar surfaces on which EZ water forms.

But none of these mechanisms remove heavy metals, PFAS, pesticides, herbicides, or other organic and inorganic contaminants from the water you drink or the body burden you already carry. You can no more “RIC” chromium out of your liver than you can “walk” sewage into potable water. Movement and vascular conditioning improve how your body manages stress and toxins; they do not delete the pollutants. That is a physical and chemical problem—requiring filtration, sorption, and controlled mineralization—which is exactly the terrain which Lightning Bug and Dr Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings (Kory’s cosmotropic‑water framing) are trying to clarify.

From “structured water” to coherencing and minerals

Dr. Kory has recently distanced himself from some of the more fantastical “structured water” branding while simultaneously doubling down on the biophysical reality of mineral‑defined water organization. His language now emphasizes cosmotropic water and mineral‑driven interfacial order, rather than static “hexagonal” labels attached to machines.

In my Substack “Photophone in Our Cells”, I described how trace‑mineral‑rich structured‑water protocols can transiently lower the activation energy for EZ‑like, biophoton‑coherent water organization within the body’s existing interfacial architecture. That is not the same as claiming that bottled water arrives in your cells as a permanent hexagonal lattice. It is, instead, a claim about pre‑organized substrates that align with the body’s own glycocalyx‑ and membrane‑driven water‑ordering machinery.

The Curious Outlier’s Substack critique is right that hydrogen bonds break and reform on picosecond timescales, and that any imposed bulk‑phase structure is rapidly erased. But that is not the only way water can be “structured.” The bulk breaks; the interfaces persist. The glycocalyx already holds on the order of 0.7–1.7 L of interfacial water, and that is the real EZ environment we should be thinking about—not a marketing‑phase label on a bottle.

What Pierre and I are adding to the conversation is the clinical substrate bridge:

How specific mineral profiles and ordered‑water protocols can ease the work the glycocalyx and membranes must do to form EZ‑like layers.

How that, combined with vascular conditioning (RIC, exercise, breathwork), may optimize the thermodynamic window for biophoton‑driven coherence and ordered water in vivo.

This is not a contradiction of the hydrogen‑bond‑lifetime argument; it is a refinement of it, shifting focus from “bottled bulk‑phase structure” to mineral‑driven, interfacial, coherenced water within living systems.

Why “20‑plus references” do not erase decades of discovery

Curious marshals a sizable bibliography and uses it rhetorically to suggest that “structured water” is a myth, without sufficiently distinguishing between the marketing fluff and the real EZ and glycocalyx physics behind it. Pollack’s work on EZ water, the glycocalyx EZ reservoir, and the infrared‑driven expansion of ordered water layers are all peer‑reviewed, distinct literatures; they do not vanish because someone compiles a long list of unrelated references.

What Dr Kory and I are doing is operationalizing that physics:

How mineral content, redox buffering, and interfacial conditions shape the ease with which the body can organize water.

How modern environmental toxicants (PFAS, heavy metals, pesticides) and demineralized, dead water undermine that capacity.

RIC is a powerful signal for vascular conditioning, but it is not a water purifier, mineralizer, or coherencing device. Water quality, mineral content, and interfacial order still matter—in the body of the patient, the soil, and the plant. A blood‑pressure cuff cannot turn sewage into potable water; it also cannot replace the substrate decisions we make about what we drink.

RIC is a brilliant tool for training the vascular system to use water better; it is not a substitute for bringing the right water to the table in the first place.