Dear Readers,

It has been about a month since my last post. I have thought of you many times, and there are several topics which have passed through my mind, willing me to write about and share them with you. We have been busy. By we, I mean the team at the Leading Edge Clinic, and our new team, Spike Detect Research Labs.

Since we started the Leading Edge Clinic in February of 2022, one of the consistent decisions which Dr Pierre Kory and I have made is to not seek financial benefit from the therapies which we recommend to patients. We want you to trust us, and to avoid the inherent conflict of interest which accompanies ownership of a supplement line or of treatment which we recommend to you. This has been a challenging decision to make, again and again, because in most medical systems in the United States, internal medicine alone is known as a loss leader financially, with its value primarily driven by the profits it generates via referrals to other service lines like radiology, pharmacy, procedures, cancer care and chemotherapy.

Dr Tina Peers

There have been some exceptional people and colleagues who we have encountered in our work with patients experiencing post acute sequelae of Covid (PASC), injury from the Covid shots, and cancer. One of the standouts is the small team of the non-profit ZeroSpike Project, the brain child of Italian tech entrepreneur Fabio Zotti. Our close colleague and friend, Dr Tina Peers of the UK, introduced us to them in March of 2023. We had a Zoom call during which we learned about their development of an augmented version of NAC (N-Acetylcysteine) which denatures >99% of spike which is attached to ACE-2 receptors in our bodies. Further, it crosses the blood brain barrier.

Scott Marsland, FNP-C presenting at the FLCCC Conference 2023

When we started using NAC Augmentata or ANAC90, because there are ninety capsules in a bottle, it was a game-changer. I mentioned it in my presentation at the 2023 FLCCC Conference, referring to the dramatic improvements we saw in patients subjectively, as well as drops in the spike antibody levels which we measured. ANAC90 has become such an integral part of our treatment that when we needed to identify forty patients in our practice who had never taken ANAC (in order to test them for spike) significant time and effort was needed to assemble that cohort.

ANAC90

This is all preface to our decision to make a financial commitment to both expanding market access to ANAC90, and also bring to market a test which ZeroSpike has been developing for two and a half years. We think that the combination is going to dramatically change the clinical landscape nationally and internationally, and are willing to put our trusted names behind the effort.

The test uses a urine sample provided in the comfort of the patient’s home, shipped with a cold pack to a lab in the United States, and then analyzed on a mass spectrometer. The raw data is then transmitted via a secure line to scientists in Switzerland, who process it further. The results provide direct measure of the breakdown products of spike in a person’s body, and can identify if that spike is from vaccination with a Covid shot or from infection. In a patient who is on no treatment, or who has been using therapies which don’t actually break down spike protein, the result will be negative or very low because the spike protein is likely still attached to the ACE2 receptors. As therapies are initiated and the test is repeated, one can expect that measure to increase, and then drop over time, as the spike protein is eliminated from a person’s body. Levels followed in this manner can provide both assessment of the actual effect of various clinical interventions, and also some reassurance to patients that they are decreasing the burden of spike in their body.

This test is called the Urine Spike Test or UST. It is experimental in nature, and has not yet been clinically validated. If a test is not clinically validated, it means that it has not undergone rigorous evaluation to demonstrate that it reliably and accurately measures or detects what it claims to in real-world clinical settings. Clinical validation typically involves studies comparing the test’s results to a gold standard or established method to assess its accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, and overall effectiveness in diagnosing or monitoring a condition.

Key Implications of using a test which isn’t validated:

1. Lack of Accuracy: The test may produce false positives or negatives, leading to incorrect diagnoses or missed conditions.

2. Uncertain Reliability: The results cannot be fully trusted for making clinical decisions.

3. Regulatory Issues: In many cases, regulatory agencies (like the FDA or EMA) require clinical validation before a test can be marketed or used in healthcare. (This is why the UST is presented as experimental and the analysis of raw data is performed in Switzerland.)

4. Limited Applicability: The test may work under controlled laboratory conditions but has not been proven to work in diverse patient populations or settings.

This can lead to risks if used in clinical practice, as it may result in incorrect treatment or unnecessary procedures.

Given these known limitations, we still think that the UST is worth pursuing. Why is that? First, although not clinically validated per the above, in the months of experience of Zero Spike’s use of the UST in Europe, they have observed a correlation of levels with symptoms and severity, and response to therapy. Second, the challenge of our times is that there is no established protocol for treating spikopathy, yet it is widespread due to infection with Covid, vaccination, and shedding. There are not gold standards for diagnosing and monitoring PASC or injury from the Covid shots, and we cannot wait for those before trying to help people heal. Many people are suffering now, and need effective treatment, right now.

Unlike the profit-oriented Pharma players, heck, even many clinicians who inhabit the PASC and vaccine injury space, the women and men of the ZeroSpike Project have taken on an outsized risk in order to try to eliminate the toxic spike burden which has accumulated among the global population. This mission is directly linked to our mission as clinicians. The result of ZeroSpike’s efforts has been a supplement (ANAC90) which has helped tens of thousands of injured people return to a semblance of normalcy. That number should be millions. The ZeroSpike project is a non-profit organization; a small team with a laser focus. We trust them, we have vetted their efforts, and we want to amplify them. They have now developed a test which we think will help both clinicians and patients, even people who don’t identify as having injury from spikopathy, because it will help shed some light on the persistence, nature (vax spike or not?), and vulnerability of spike protein in our bodies. We also believe that it will serve to provide some reassurance to the many suffering with anxiety over repeated spike protein exposures and accumulation, as they want to know the extent of their levels.

Spike Detect Research Labs (SDRL) is the company which Pierre, myself and several partners have formed in order to collaborate with ZeroSpike to bring ANAC90 and the UST as a bundle to the United States. This week we will perform the UST for forty of our patients, start ANAC90, and then repeat the UST in a week. After that initial run, we will offer the bundle of ANAC90 and UST to the general public.

Although individuals can obtain this test without a prescription from a medical professional, the optimal benefit will be from using the ANAC90 and UST under the guidance of a clinician who has some familiarity with spikopathy. The Leading Edge Clinic is one resource for patients and the general public. I’m biased, in that I think that we are the best at what we do, especially given our commitment to ongoing research and learning.

ANAC90 is not the only therapy which can be used to treat spikopathy. There are approaches which are free, such as intermittent fasting and sunshine, or low-cost, such as IVM from India or near infrared light (NIR) using an entry level lamp. We have implemented DMSO in our treatment of patients, as well as other emerging therapies we are rapidly learning about. That said, ANAC90 has been, and will continue to be an essential tool in our toolkit to treat PASC and vax injury.

The UST represents a dramatic step forward in tracking patient response to therapy and clinical progress. Up until this point, we have relied upon spike antibody levels as an indirect and imperfect measure of the level of spike in a person’s body. This has been very helpful in our practice, even though what spike antibody levels mean and what clinical response they merit is not the subject of widespread agreement among clinicians. Again, there is no gold standard. With the UST, we have a direct measure of spike levels in the body, something which has only been available to subjects of research studies due to the expense.

How much does it cost? The ANAC90 and UST bundle, which includes shipment of one bottle of the ANAC90 (retail $70) to your home, with prepaid shipping labels (you put the sample in a UPS drop box), as well one test kit, is $239. Both ZeroSpike and Spike Detect Research Labs are jointly committed to driving that price down as we achieve efficiencies with volume and automation of the process. We want this test to be available to as many people as possible.

How do you order it? Our website is still being built. It will be, www.spikeproteintest.com. When it is live, you or your physician can order it from that site.

We will be building our network of labs, wholesalers and retailers in order to expand the availability of the ANAC90 and UST bundle. Interested parties will be able to reach us via the website.

From our perspective, the timing of this new venture could not be better. We expect that in the coming months, on the heels of a new administration in the United States, there will be revelations about the true story behind the Covid pandemic. Millions of people worldwide will learn about how they have been touched by the spike protein, what health concerns they should be aware of, and what to do about it.

Warm regards,

Scott