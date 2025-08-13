Lightning Bug

Lightning Bug

Discussion about this post

Scott Marsland, FNP-C
7d

Mr Will was just banished from this newsletter, forever. Many of us have a lot of anger about the global catastrophe of Covid and the harms perpetrated upon all of us. And, we have to learn how to process that anger and build a better world. Vomiting aspersions upon one and all, as if the vomitee is somehow immune from human foible and folly is, well...stupid. Move it along, we don't need that here.

Susie Heidner
8d

OhMyGosh, Scott!

I am a behavioral health nurse…….. and I have been speculating among anyone who will listen that the increase in ACUTE mental illness we are dealing with….. the levels of anxiety and tension palpable in a majority of our patients… is the direct result of the ClotShots.

I stand by it. I’d love to know their #’s of shots and boosters.

