Water distilling 101

Kerrie and I started using a water distiller after we moved in together in 1994. A customer at the super market where I worked during nursing school had given me a book about the health benefits of distilled water, and it was a lot less hassle than lugging water home from the store. Philly was in the midst of a crack epidemic and even our garbage cans were stolen, so we couldn’t rely upon delivery of five gallon spring water bottles to our front steps. Drinking Philadelphia city water was a no-go. It was heavily chlorinated and hard to be enthusiastic about drinking.

Having learned about how the ionic sulfated trace minerals of Aurmina purify and transform water, I now understand that we have likely been harming ourselves by drinking distilled water for the last thirty odd years. That is a Substack for another day, besides that fact that Pierre is already all over that subject like a rat on Cheetos.

I will state in the most emphatic manner possible, that I have less than zero conflict of interest in promoting Waterwise distillers. Waterwise won’t give me the time of day. Ironically, we have been loyal customers for thirty years, because they have well-built products and good customer service. We prefer the Waterwise 4000 for solid reliability, now on our third such distiller since 1994. Frankly, we wear them out. In between Waterwise distiller #2 and #3, we bought an nearly new off-label brand on Craig’s list. Guess how long it lasted? Six months.

My hypothesis about why Waterwise won’t answer my calls, voicemails and emails, is this: they promote distilled water as the best choice for your health. At this point, I would strongly disagree, and they could easily see the contradiction between selling distillers and gushing (pardon the water pun) over water purified with Aurmina. I just can’t help speaking well of their products. They work, the cost is reasonable, about $350 on sale, and they have made improvements over time. I swear, it used to take six hours for the 4000 to make a gallon of water, and now it takes three. We used to have to clean the distiller with citric acid at least once a month, and now we just wipe it out with a sponge and call it good. Maybe I cleaned it with de-scaler six months ago? It has been long enough that I don’t remember.

The biggest advantage I see to using distilled water with trace minerals is akin to plug-and-play. I add Aurmina to the water, let it sit for at least five minutes, and I’m sipping away. There is zero sediment.

The biggest downside to using distilled water is the yellowing of your glassware. The last time Pierre and I discussed this, I said, “What’s the big deal? I’m married to a stained glass artist. I actually think the yellow-tinged glass is neat. In fact, can’t people just get over it already?” After he finished laughing, he said, “That’s it, you’re off customer service.” Okay, that was my inside voice (now outside voice, because I’m writing this).

So, again, I have zero financial interest in Waterwise. I’m voting against my interests here because frankly, they have such a good product. And, I want to remove the obstacles to you using the trace minerals. I think the distiller option helps do that. Happy hydration!