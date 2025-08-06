Lightning Bug

Lightning Bug

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hillary Anderson's avatar
Hillary Anderson
3d

This is an excellent resource for many reasons but educating people about the efficacy of Augmented NAC is crucial. I agree everyone who has had COVID or a shot needs to detox spike out of their bodies. But because shedding is real there is a need for a way to prevent re-infection due to shedding. My husband and I have never had a shot or had a COVID infection. We have take ivermectin since late 2020. We continue to take it. Our spike antibody levels are zero. I believe in shedding 100% and I am sure we have experienced shedding but it appears the Ivermectin is protecting us. just sharing this for what it's worth. Hillary

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jacques Uze's avatar
Jacques Uze
6d

Thank you! Will there be a transcript at some point, by any chance? (Easier and faster to read and look through text…)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Scott Marsland, FNP-C and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Scott Marsland, FNP-C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture