Share this postLightning BugUsing Augmented NAC to clear spikeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreUsing Augmented NAC to clear spikePodcast with Canadian friends Shaun Neman and Tiffiney CusinatoScott Marsland, FNP-CAug 06, 202524Share this postLightning BugUsing Augmented NAC to clear spikeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore123ShareFour ways to watch:https://rumble.com/v6x5gr0-889-scott-marsland-and-tiffiney-cusinato.htmlhttps://x.com/SNewmanPodcast/status/195288158048319927324Share this postLightning BugUsing Augmented NAC to clear spikeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore123SharePrevious
This is an excellent resource for many reasons but educating people about the efficacy of Augmented NAC is crucial. I agree everyone who has had COVID or a shot needs to detox spike out of their bodies. But because shedding is real there is a need for a way to prevent re-infection due to shedding. My husband and I have never had a shot or had a COVID infection. We have take ivermectin since late 2020. We continue to take it. Our spike antibody levels are zero. I believe in shedding 100% and I am sure we have experienced shedding but it appears the Ivermectin is protecting us. just sharing this for what it's worth. Hillary
Thank you! Will there be a transcript at some point, by any chance? (Easier and faster to read and look through text…)