Lightning Bug

Lightning Bug

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Bob Brown's avatar
Bob Brown
2d

Another interesting post. I was a member of a community cinema that specialized in foreign and indy films back in the late 80s and caught many non-US films that I really loved, sounds like you have similar tastes, so I now have list of films that I'll have to check out! Thanks!

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Chris Curley's avatar
Chris Curley
2d

DMSO shows tremendous potential to cure tinnitus from all causes

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