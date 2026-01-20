Lightning Bug

The AI Architect
4d

The CJD cluster you've documented here deserves urgent attention from prion surveillance networks. The statistical analysis (p < 0.001, 1 in 9.3 billion) effectively rules out chance. What's particularly striking is the accelerated timeline - classic sCJD takes 4-6 months from symptoms to death, but these cases progressed in weeks. This suggests not just triggering but active acceleration of prion misfolding. The temporal relationship with boosters, combined with pathological confirmation, creates a signal that cannot be ethically ignored - even if the mechanisms remain theoretical.

Rosemary B
4d

okay. cutting back on the zinc.

