One of the most frustrating and consistent features of treating post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) and vaccine-related injuries is the gap between what patients feel and what the tests show. In our practice at the Leading Edge Clinic, over 5,749 patients have come through since February 2022. The overwhelming majority have completely normal cardiovascular workups (echocardiograms, stress tests, Holter monitoring), pulmonary evaluations (high-resolution CT, full PFTs, 6-minute walk tests), and neurological assessments (brain/spine MRI, EEG, nerve conduction studies, autonomic testing). Labs are typically pristine—no glaring inflammation markers, no thyroid dysfunction, no B12/folate deficiency that explains the picture.

Yet a significant subset—often the most disabled—still describe profound subjective dyspnea: “I feel like I’m suffocating even though my oxygen saturation is 98%,” or “I can’t get a full breath no matter how hard I try.” They report post-exertional malaise that leaves them bedbound for days after minimal activity, brain fog so thick they can’t read a paragraph, and a pervasive sense of “something is wrong inside my head” that defies explanation on standard imaging.

This pattern is well-recognized in the PASC literature. A 2021 cross-sectional study of 41 patients (mean 8.9 months post-infection) found that while peak oxygen consumption and pulmonary mechanics were often normal on cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET), 88% exhibited ventilatory abnormalities—dysfunctional breathing patterns, chronic hypocapnia, or erratic respiratory drive. In a larger cohort of 143 PASC patients, persistent dyspnea did not correlate with objective cardiopulmonary impairment or reduced exercise capacity; it tracked far more closely with fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, and post-exertional malaise—classic hallmarks of a central or bioenergetic disorder rather than primary lung or heart failure.

These observations have taught us an important clinical lesson: when routine workups are reassuring but the patient’s suffering is not, we must remain humble and vigilant. Normal tests do not always mean “nothing is wrong.” Sometimes they mean we haven’t yet found the right lens through which to see the problem—or that the problem is operating at a level current diagnostics cannot easily capture. That mindset has forced us to expect the unexpected and, occasionally, to consider the unthinkable—even when the probability seems vanishingly small.

The CJD Cluster: When the Improbable Becomes Impossible to Ignore

That principle was tested in 2022 when four patients in our practice developed rapidly progressive neurological decline consistent with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD). All four cases were pathologically confirmed on post-mortem brain tissue showing characteristic spongiform change and prion protein deposition. The timeline was striking: each patient experienced symptom onset weeks to months after receiving a COVID booster. Progression was brutal and unusually rapid—initial cognitive changes and ataxia gave way to profound dementia, myoclonus, and death within a matter of weeks to a few months.

For context, sporadic CJD (the most common form) typically follows a more gradual course. From first symptom onset to death, median survival is 4–6 months, with a range of 2–24 months in most series. In our four cases, the interval from initial symptoms to death was substantially shorter—often measured in weeks rather than months—raising the question of whether an external trigger accelerated the prion process.

CJD is among the rarest of human neurological disorders, with a global incidence of 1–2 cases per million population per year. In the United States, that translates to roughly 350–600 new cases annually in a population of ~330 million, yielding an age-adjusted rate of approximately 1.06–1.82 per million per year (with a modest upward trend from 2007–2020 attributed to improved surveillance and diagnostics). Approximately 85% of cases are sporadic (sCJD), with median age of onset around 68 years and a uniformly fatal course.

To determine whether this cluster could plausibly be explained by chance alone, I modeled the probability using a Poisson distribution, the appropriate statistical tool for rare-event counts. With 5,749 total patients seen between February 2022 and January 10, 2026 (4 years), I estimated cumulative exposure at approximately 23,000 patient-years (assuming even distribution). Applying the midpoint U.S. incidence rate of 1.5 cases per million per year, the expected number of cases (λ) is ~0.0345. The probability of observing exactly 4 cases under this model is approximately 1.07 × 10^{-10}—or roughly 1 in 9.3 billion. Even at the upper-bound rate of 2 per million, the probability remains **2.05 × 10^{-9}** (1 in 488 million).

These numbers are so extreme that they effectively reject the null hypothesis (H₀)—that the observed number of cases occurred by random chance—at any conventional significance level (p << 0.001). The result is a powerful statistical outlier that compels us to consider alternative explanations (H₁), including the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 spike protein—whether from infection or vaccination—may accelerate prion misfolding or propagation in susceptible individuals through neuroinflammation, blood-brain barrier disruption, or direct molecular mimicry.

While this remains a hypothesis-generating observation and not proof of causation, the temporal clustering (all post-booster), pathological confirmation, and extreme improbability under background rates make it impossible to dismiss as coincidence. For perspective:

It is roughly equivalent to one person winning the Powerball jackpot (odds ~1 in 292 million) twice in a row—and then winning it again the very next week.

It is like the same person being struck by lightning (lifetime odds ~1 in 15,300) four times in a single calendar year—and surviving to post about it.

It is comparable to four different patients in our practice all being fatally crushed by the same vending machine… in the same month… while reaching for the same bag of Doritos (lifetime odds of vending machine death ~1 in 112 million).

It is as improbable as randomly picking a handful of clovers from a field and finding four four-leaf clovers in a row—then discovering the entire field is one giant four-leaf clover (I know, they’re three leaf, but you get the idea).

It is akin to one person surviving a shark attack (lifetime odds 1 in 3.7 million), then immediately being hit by an asteroid (1 in 1.9 million), all while holding a winning Powerball ticket.

These analogies are intentionally light-hearted, but they illustrate the sheer statistical improbability. The cluster is a signal that warrants formal reporting to prion surveillance systems (e.g., CDC National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center) and collaborative investigation. If I could only clone myself to submit the paperwork, and if only I believed the CDC was actually looking for signals related to the shots.

Zinc Tapering: Rapid, Unexpected Improvements Beyond Copper Balance

Since becoming attuned to the potential neurotoxicity of zinc, I have systematically counseled patients to reduce intake to no more than 25 mg elemental zinc more than 2–3 times per week. The clinical responses have been striking and often rapid.

One of the earliest cases was a man in his late 60s with persistent post-vaccination brain fog that had severely impaired his daily functioning. After he discontinued his morning 50 mg zinc dose, his wife approached him the very next day and said, “What did you do? I feel like I got my husband back.” The change was dramatic and immediate.

In another instance, a woman in her early 20s who had been making steady progress in recovery developed acute, severe headaches, photophobia, and dizziness that prevented her from driving to university classes. Within two weeks of stopping her daily zinc-copper balanced supplement (17 mg zinc per dose), the dizziness resolved completely, and she was able to resume driving.

These cases underscore a key clinical insight: The adverse effects of zinc in this population are not fully explained by simple copper antagonism. Even in the presence of co-supplemented copper, tapering zinc produced rapid improvement in neurological symptoms—suggesting additional mechanisms such as glutamate excitotoxicity, mitochondrial dysfunction, or direct disruption of hippocampal signaling pathways.

Preclinical literature provides mechanistic plausibility. Excess zinc in the hippocampus induces paradoxical local zinc deficiency, impairs BDNF/TrkB signaling, reduces neurogenesis, and triggers excitotoxic cascades via AMPA/kainate receptor potentiation. In the context of PASC and injury from the Covid shots—where spike protein may already compromise the blood-brain barrier and elevate glutamate levels—these effects could be markedly amplified, lowering the threshold for clinical symptoms even at doses previously considered safe.

References for Part 3

