Part 1: The Foundation – Discovering “Mineral Power” and the Role of Trace Elements in Healing

My Introduction to Mineral Therapy

As a family nurse practitioner treating over 1,000 patients with post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) and vaccine-related injuries at the Leading Edge Clinic, my perspective on health has evolved dramatically. Months ago, I began exploring zinc’s role after noticing many patients took high doses daily, potentially harming neurons and myelin. This led to a broader investigation into trace minerals, guided by a patient’s generous translation of out-of-print Japanese books by Dr. Hisatake Nojima.

The cornerstone book was “Mineral Power: The Wonder of Healing Power Hidden in Trace Elements” (original title: “石の力”), a 2008 dialogue between Nojima and Dr. Hiroshi Shūtō. This book reframed my understanding: Modern diseases aren’t just lifestyle issues but stem from “living environment-related” deficiencies in trace elements, caused by depleted soils, pollution, and overconsumption. It advocates “Super Mineral Water”—granite dissolved in sulfuric acid—for ionized mineral repletion, emphasizing balance over isolation.This discovery resonated with my partner Dr. Pierre Kory’s research on ionized sulfated trace minerals, which we’ve used off-label to “reorganize” physiology.

Nojima’s work highlights how deficiencies disrupt genes, enzymes, and immunity, mirroring PASC symptoms like fatigue and brain fog. It critiques Western medicine’s symptom focus, promoting preventive integration—ideas that informed our zinc tapering protocols and synergies with therapies like lithium orotate and ketamine.

Detailed Overview of “Mineral Power”

Published around 2008, the book is structured as a conversation between Nojima (clinic director with U.S. research experience) and Shūtō (preventive medicine advocate). They argue trace minerals (zinc, selenium, vanadium, titanium, tungsten) are “gene minerals” vital for health, deficient in modern diets due to chemical fertilizers depleting soils. This causes “malnutrition despite overconsumption,” activating cancer genes and weakening defenses against “living environment-related diseases” (Shūtō’s term for metabolic syndrome, formerly “lifestyle diseases”).Super Mineral Water extracts ionized elements from granite for efficient absorption, normalizing cells without toxicity. Case studies show it shrinking tumors via “starvation tactics” (anti-angiogenesis), relieving pain, and treating intractable conditions. The authors blend Eastern (holistic) and Western medicine, with tools like bedrock bathing (mineral absorption via heat/magnetism), oxygen therapy, and stress reduction (e.g., enka singing for oxygenation).Critiques include overreliance on drugs causing iatrogenic harm and evidence-based medicine blocking innovations. They project mineral focus could cut Japan’s healthcare costs from ¥33 trillion to ¥10 trillion.

Key Themes and Arguments from the Book

Mineral Deficiencies as Root Cause: Industrial agriculture prioritizes yield over nutrition, leading to deficiencies that disrupt autonomic, endocrine, and immune systems. Historical analogies: Scurvy/beriberi resolved by vitamins; modern equivalents solved by minerals.

Environmental and Lifestyle Factors: Pollution accumulates toxins; overfed diets lack minerals. Shūtō on “body rust” from ROS; Nojima on avoiding harmful substances.

Super Mineral Water’s Mechanism: Ionizes elements for gene activation, enzyme boosting, and cancer prevention. Safe, non-toxic; contrasts with drugs.

Integrative Preventive Medicine: 21st century as preventive era; blend East/West. Early detection key.

Book’s Relation to Zinc Discussions: Warns excess zinc inhibits copper (p. 13), aligning with copper antagonism pillar. Promotes balanced repletion, echoing my zinc tapering (e.g., symptoms resolved at <25 mg 2–3x/week).

Reflections and Criticisms

Shūtō’s reflections stress balance; Nojima’s afterword defends against critics, emphasizing reproducibility over strict EBM.

Strengths: Anecdotal + scientific; accessible.

Criticisms: Lacks large trials (hypothesis-generating); controversial claims. For me, it buttressed zinc risks—isolated high doses disrupt balance, worsened in PASC via spike/BBB leaks amplifying excitotoxicity.

References: Nojima & Shūtō (2008); Blaylock Excitotoxins (1997) for excitotoxicity ties.

(Hypothesis-Generating Note: Our mineral protocols show synergies with ketamine, potentially priming mitochondria—we have an upcoming paper with Dr. Mitch Liester and Dr Rachel Wilkenson.)

Strengths and Criticisms of the Book

The book blends anecdotes, science, and advocacy, making it accessible yet controversial. It challenges mainstream medicine but lacks large-scale trials, relying on case studies. Mineral Power is ideal for readers interested in alternative nutrition, but consult professionals for application.

Access to Mineral Power

It is not legally safe to upload a full PDF of Dr. Nojima’s book to my Substack, even though it appears to be out of print. Out-of-print status does not end copyright; most modern works remain protected for many decades, and posting a complete PDF online counts as reproducing and distributing the book, which normally requires permission from the rights holder. Substack’s own rules prohibit sharing material that infringes copyright, so instead of uploading the whole book, I will share brief quoted passages with commentary and clinical application, and focus on explaining and expanding on Nojima’s ideas in my own words. If we can secure permission or an avenue to share Nojima’s translated book in the future, I will happily inform Lightning Bug readers.

Coming next in this series: