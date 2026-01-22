Nick and Leslie both took the Covid jabs and ended up bedbound and disabled. They're now back to work and exercising. We will talk about the different interventions that made them feel better and the evolution of care for 'Spikopathy'

The Truth Expedition is hosted by the Leading Edge Clinic’s very own Mark Bishofsky, and his co-host Gunnar Balstad.

https://rumble.com/v74kacs-vax-injured-to-recovery-with-nick-and-leslie.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

P.S. I’ve come to realize that not every Lightning Bug reader wants just personal narratives, and not everyone wants solely clinical perspectives. To give you more control, I’ve set up two sections in my Substack:

Clinical Insights: Deep dives into PASC, vaccine injury treatments, minerals like zinc, water quality, and more. All current and new subscribers are automatically added here—expect these in your inbox as usual.

Personal Meditations: Reflective essays on life, loss, history (like my upcoming Vietnam series), music, and cultural touchstones. This is opt-in only—perfect if you enjoy the deeper, narrative side.

You can easily opt in (or out) of either section anytime without unsubscribing from Lightning Bug. Here’s how:

Go to your Substack account page: Visit lightningbug.substack.com/account or log in at substack.com and click your profile icon (top right) > “Subscriptions” > Lightning Bug. Under “Email settings” or “Manage subscription,” look for the sections list (it’ll show “Clinical Insights” and “Personal Meditations”). Toggle the switches: Turn on “Personal Meditations” to opt in (you’ll get emails for those posts). Turn off any section if you want to skip it (e.g., if you only want personal content, opt out of Clinical). Save changes—done! Your preferences update instantly, and you can change them back anytime.

If you have questions or run into issues, reply to any email or comment on a post—I’m here to help. This way, you get exactly the content that lights you up.