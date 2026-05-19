Lightning Bug

Lightning Bug

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Liz Hoffmaster's avatar
Liz Hoffmaster
4d

This is an extraordinary article. It represents reality. The art of the practice of medicine. How complex and individual every case is. We don’t need more studies. We need compilations of massive databases of individual case histories fed into AI and machine learning,crunched and shared.

Thank you for this.

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Michael A. Koplinka-Loehr's avatar
Michael A. Koplinka-Loehr
4d

Thanks for the clear assessment, Scott. You explained things in human terms and it's a deeply human tale you've shared.

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