I am Scott Marsland, FNP-C, co-owner of Aurmina (the product discussed here), and may benefit financially from its promotion. All content in this post is exploratory and educational only. It is not medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, or a claim of efficacy for any health condition. The information shared here is for discussion of emerging scientific concepts and does not constitute advice to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Aurmina is a water conditioner, not a dietary supplement or medical treatment. These statements about Aurmina have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult qualified healthcare professionals before making changes to your water source, diet, or wellness practices.

Response to Questions and Comments

Thank you all for the thoughtful questions, keen observations, and real-world experiments—this thread has turned into a living, collaborative exploration of water quality, coherence, and practical home implementation. Below, I’ll address the key recurring themes and specific queries in the comment section after my last post, Reflections on Water, Cancer, and the Quiet Poison We Drink (especially around sediment visibility, dosing, RO/Celtic salt combos, and the distilled/RO vs. hamhocked debate) in one cohesive reply.

I’m drawing from my discussions with Pierre on trace minerals, cellular UV emission, and coherence as well as his detailed explanations in “Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings” (particularly the Aurmina Chronicles, water structuring posts, and toxicologist tests); and the collective wisdom from your experiences shared here.

The First Wireless Call

In the late 1800s, long before the crackle of radio waves dominated wireless communication, Alexander Graham Bell achieved the world’s first wireless voice transmission using nothing but light. On June 3, 1880, Bell and his assistant Charles Sumner Tainter successfully sent intelligible speech over a modulated beam of sunlight via their invention, the photophone—a device that vibrated a mirror to encode sound onto reflected light, detected hundreds of feet away by a selenium receiver. This pioneering feat, which Bell himself deemed his greatest work, demonstrated how light waves could convey complex information wirelessly and non-invasively, foreshadowing modern optical technologies like Li-Fi (Light Fidelity).

Today, Li-Fi routers—though still expensive at $1,500–$2,000, as highlighted by sites like RFsafe.com—offer a real, RF-free alternative to traditional Wi-Fi by transmitting data through visible or infrared light, potentially reducing biological stress from electromagnetic fields (EMF). (Thanks for RFsafe.com host and engineer John Coates for teaching me about Bell’s call and Wi-Fi.) Just as Bell’s light-based system proved gentle and precise for early communication, emerging research suggests that living cells emit ultra-weak photons—biophotons—in the UV and visible spectrum as part of metabolic processes. These emissions may reflect cellular health and order, offering a fascinating glimpse into the body’s natural informational signaling.

This remarkable parallel between human-engineered light communication and the body’s own biophoton signaling invites us to consider how coherence—whether in information transmission or in cellular processes—may be a fundamental principle of life itself. Below we explore these ideas in greater depth, examining the role of trace minerals and ionic solutions in supporting normal cellular function and the intriguing science of light-based communication within the body.



Evolving Understanding of Trace Minerals, Cellular UV Emission, and Coherence in Healing

Recent advances in biophysics and cellular biology have significantly expanded our understanding of trace minerals and their role in human health. Trace minerals, including zinc, selenium, copper, manganese, and others, are now recognized not only as essential cofactors for enzymatic reactions but also as critical regulators of cellular signaling and communication. Their influence extends to mitochondrial function, redox balance, and the orchestration of cellular repair mechanisms. Emerging research suggests that optimal trace mineral status may be foundational for supporting normal cellular coherence and the body’s intrinsic capacity to maintain balance, particularly in the context of chronic stressors.

It is important to clarify, however, that the ionic sulfated “trace minerals” found in products such as Adya Clarity and Aurmina are, for practical purposes, not true trace minerals in the conventional nutritional sense. The actual content of certain minerals in these solutions is so minute that it must be measured in parts per trillion, far below the concentrations typically associated with physiological trace mineral supplementation. As such, we are searching for a more accurate descriptor for these substances—perhaps “ionic sulfated water conditioner,” “trace mineral catalyst,” “volcanic ion complex,” or “coherence-enhancing mineral matrix”? What term best captures their unique role?

Despite not being true trace minerals in the conventional nutritional sense, clinical and experiential observations suggest that these solutions can enhance cellular coherence and may exert effects distinct from traditional trace mineral therapies.A particularly intriguing area of study involves the phenomenon of ultra-weak photon emission (UPE), sometimes referred to as cellular biophoton emission. It is now established that living cells emit low levels of ultraviolet (UV) and visible light as a byproduct of metabolic and oxidative processes. This emission is not random; rather, it appears to reflect the underlying health and order of the cell’s internal environment. Emerging research explores whether these emissions may facilitate a form of non-chemical, light-based intercellular communication.

Trace minerals and related ionic solutions may play a role in supporting mitochondrial efficiency and reducing oxidative stress, which in turn may help maintain the integrity of cellular structures and the patterns of biophoton emission. Coherence, in this context, refers to the degree of order and synchrony in the light signals emitted by cells. High coherence is associated with optimal cellular function and efficient communication, whereas loss of coherence may signal cellular distress or dysfunction.

The implications for supporting normal physiology are intriguing. Approaches that support trace mineral balance or cellular coherence—whether through conventional supplementation or novel ionic solutions—may contribute to the body’s ability to self-regulate and adapt to stressors. This perspective aligns with emerging models of integrative medicine, which emphasize the importance of informational signaling and energetic communication in health and wellness. In various therapeutic contexts, optimizing trace mineral status and exploring coherence-enhancing interventions may complement other strategies to support overall well-being at the cellular and systemic levels.

Furthermore, the concept of coherence extends beyond individual cells to encompass tissues, organs, and the organism as a whole. When cellular communication is coherent, physiological processes may become more synchronized, resilience to stress may increase, and the body’s capacity for balance and adaptation may be supported. This evolving understanding invites a more holistic approach to wellness, integrating nutritional, pharmacologic, and biophysical strategies to support the body’s innate intelligence.

During a visit this week, a wise practitioner who was present for her husband’s appointment offered a simple yet profound observation: it takes far more energy to bring a chaotic system into coherence than it does to maintain a system that is already coherent. I think of numerous everyday examples that illustrate this principle. Consider the difference between trying to get children to bed after they’ve consumed a large amount of sugar and watched an action-packed film with all the lights blazing, versus a quieter evening with a wholesome snack after dinner, the television off after 8 p.m., and gradually dimming the lights as we move through the bedtime routine of brushing teeth, climbing into bed, and taking turns reading a story. The first scenario is chaotic—high stimulation, erratic energy, and a steep climb back to calm. The second is coherent—gentle transitions, predictable rhythm, and much less effort required to settle into rest. The same principle applies to our water, our cells, and our daily habits: prevention and maintenance of coherence require far less energy than the heroic struggle to restore order once chaos has taken hold.

Note on substantiation: The references provided reflect foundational and emerging research in biochemistry, mitochondrial biology, and biophoton studies. They are included for educational context only and do not constitute proof of any specific health benefit from Aurmina or related practices.

At Last, Responses to Your Questions and Comments!

1. Why Little to No Visible Sediment/Sludge After Aurmina Treatment? (The Science Best Guess)

This is one of the most common and smartest observations—especially from those on RO or distilled water. The answer lies in starting water quality and the mechanism of Aurmina:

Aurmina’s primary actions (as Pierre has described repeatedly): Ion-exchange & flocculation — charged sulfated ions attract oppositely charged contaminants (heavy metals, organics, PFAS relatives, pharmaceuticals, etc.) and clump them into visible flocs. Agglutination & precipitation — these clumps grow, neutralize, and settle as sediment/sludge. Structuring/coherence — independent of the above, Aurmina organizes water into hexagonal clusters for better cellular hydration, reduced oxidative stress, and enhanced biophoton coherence (tying into the UV emission and healing insights discussed above).

In RO or distilled water (very low TDS — Total Dissolved Solids, often <20 ppm): There’s simply less material for Aurmina to bind and flocculate. Result: little to no visible sediment, even after full settling time. The water may stay crystal clear or show only the faintest haze (sub-10 micron micro-flocs). This is expected and desirable—it means your starting water is already extremely clean, so Aurmina’s main job shifts to structuring and coherence rather than heavy-duty purification.

In tap/well water (higher TDS/load): You see obvious yellowish/brown flocs, sediment, and sludge—proof of effective removal.

Your 10% tap blend (common hybrid): Adds just enough baseline ions (calcium, sodium, chloride) to help Aurmina flocculate residuals more efficiently, often producing fine, floating micro-sediment (sub-20 microns). This is still a good sign—it shows binding is happening at a subtle level.

Bottom line: No/little visible sediment ≠ not working. It means your water is particularly pure to start, and Aurmina is doing its coherence/structuring work quietly. The real metrics are taste (“more alive,” quenching), hydration feel (less paradoxical thirst), energy, and subtle cellular resilience—not visible sludge.

2. Dosing & Practical Routines Recap (Tailored to Your Setups)

RO or distilled base (AquaTru, Waterwise 4000, etc.): ¼ tsp per half-gallon. Quick 5–15 min activation. Minimal/no sediment expected.

Tap or well: ½–1 tsp per half-gallon (or 1–2 tsp/gallon). 24–48 hr settle (up to 72 for very dirty). Visible flocs/sediment expected.

RO + 10% tap blend (your favorite hybrid): ¼–½ tsp per half-gallon. Fine floating sediment common—harmless, filter if desired.

RO + Celtic salt (added after Aurmina treatment): Yes—add Aurmina first (¼ tsp/half-gallon, 5–15 min), then Celtic salt to taste. You keep the minerals + get coherence benefits. No conflict; the salt ions actually enhance Aurmina’s structuring.

3. Filtration for Fine Sediment

Cone-shaped unbleached coffee filters (#2/#4 Melitta-style): Good for final polish. Catch larger fines (10–30 micron range), but ultra-fines (<10 microns) may pass through. Still improves clarity/taste.

Better for micro-sediment: Brita pitcher (carbon + fine mesh), cheesecloth + strainer first, or ceramic filter (0.2–0.5 microns).

Visibility trick: Flashlight through jug (Tyndall beam = fine sediment present). After filtering, beam should vanish.

4. Distilled vs. RO vs. Hamhocked Method (Space & Elegance Considerations)

Distilled (basement setup): Purest blank slate, but energy-hungry/slow. Excellent with Aurmina for coherence.

RO (AquaTru countertop): Faster, lower energy, compact. Great for small kitchens—no granite drilling needed. Pair with 10% tap or Celtic salt for ions/structure.

Hamhocked (tap-first): Elegant, leverages natural ions for superior flocculation/coherence. Requires batch space (17 L carboys) and settle time. Potential EZ water boost from sunny windows (Pollack’s Fourth Phase research—near-IR light builds structured zones).

Your constraints (small kitchen, no drilling, wife’s island decorations): Stick with basement distillation or add a compact countertop RO (Bluevua, AquaTru, Waterdrop—many fit small spaces, low power). Use hybrids (RO + 10% tap or Celtic) to get hamhock benefits without full commitment. An “addition” (small RO unit in basement) could be the upgrade—faster than distillation, still low-profile.

Closing Thoughts

The “no visible sediment” in RO setups is not a flaw—it’s a feature of purity + Aurmina’s dual role (purification when needed, coherence always). Your Celtic salt addition is already brilliant; layering Aurmina on top is the natural next step for structured, mineral-rich, vital water.

Keep the experiments coming—tap jug vs. RO side-by-sides, sunny window tests, taste/energy notes. This community is building real knowledge together.

Grateful for your questions and patience.

Scott Marsland, FNP-C



