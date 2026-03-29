The Marsland version of the Lisa and Pierre Kory hamhock method to purify water with Aurmina

Pierre Had A Theory

For what it’s worth, Pierre has a lot of theories. So do I. It’s part of how we approach the world. When he told me months ago that he thought adding Aurmina to spring or tap water was more effective than adding it to distilled or reverse osmosis water, I wasn’t eager to hear more. In fact, I think that I had just made this video for Substack called Water Distilling 101. My wife and I have distilling water for thirty two years, thinking that we were doing the best thing for our health. It’s hard to admit that you were wrong after that much time.

In his Substack post titled “The Water We Thought Was Safe: Why Purity Isn’t Enough,” Dr. Pierre Kory highlights research from a 2004 Czech review on the health risks of drinking demineralized water, including reverse‑osmosis (RO) treated water. He summarizes the findings that long‑term consumption of such water can contribute to mineral deficiencies, muscle cramps, fatigue, cardiac‑rhythm disturbances, and higher risks for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, and adverse pregnancy outcomes. Readers can reference this section in context at: https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/the-water-we-thought-was-safe-why.pierrekorymedicalmusings

Distilled water is also demineralized water. Pierre’s theory was that it was better to start with spring or tap water, because even with pollutants in it, which the Aurmina would flocculate, there was also a basic mineral architecture which the Aurmina could organize. We are both fond of saying, don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good, so I didn’t. I kept on drinking distilled water, but his theory was still chicken-scratching in the back of my mind.

There were also some practical considerations to negotiate. When I brought up the three bottle Lisa and Pierre Kory hamhock method of purifying water, Kerries’ face told me “Are you out of your mind? Do you think we have space in our little kitchen for that set up? Do you think that you’re getting any lovin’ tonight if you want to do this?” It’s funny how much a look can say when you have been married a long time. So, I had to figure out a different arrangement, for the water that is, which meant clearing out and cleaning up a section of the basement which needed it anyway. That took a few weekends and a trip to the dump. Then I had to set aside the money to buy the requisite Ikea containers and stands. What I ended up with was this:

I really, really wanted that setup to work. There was plenty of space, and it was aesthetically pleasing. The only problem is that the water still smelled and tasted like chlorine, even after three days, even after I used up to a quarter cup in the container (see middle one in this photo, thus the yellow-orange color in the bottom). I was going to need another filter. Because the South Korean filter which Pierre and Lisa are using is sold out (more coming soon to Aurmina by the way), I moved forward with a Berkey. That was another $400. The next incarnation looks like this:

This arrangement was a lot more crowded, but I can make it work. The more important thing is that the water is delicious.

The most important thing is how I feel after drinking the water. I’m not going to make any medical claims here. I’m just going to say that I’ve been drinking Aurmina in distilled water for months, and I think it has been helpful, but within twenty four hours of drinking Aurmina in Ithaca City tap water, I felt better.

Aurmina can be purchased here: https://www.aurmina.com/

The Ikea bottles and stands can be purchased here: https://www.ikea.com/us/en/p/vardagen-beverage-dispenser-60578319/

The Berkey can be purchased here: https://www.usaberkeyfilters.com/

For Cat Lovers in the Crowd

If I had known what a big hit the Ikea box and wrapping for the water bottles and stands would be in this household, I would have ordered it for Christmas.

This video is dedicated to Nathalie in Alaska. I hope this helps.