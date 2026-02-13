Getting to Know You

I first sat down with Joachim Gerlach and the Vedicinals-9 (V9) team in October 2025—via Zoom, as has been the case for most professional collaborations in recent years. What struck me immediately was their seriousness—the kind of focused, data-driven intensity you rarely see in this space. Since that meeting, I’ve been consistently impressed by their work. We began offering the V9 protocol at The Leading Edge Clinic shortly afterward. To date, roughly 50 patients with PASC (Long COVID) and COVID-shot injuries have used it under our supervision.

Most have tolerated it well. A smaller number experienced side effects or adverse reactions, which is exactly why I never recommend it as a do-it-yourself supplement. The key principle we’ve learned is this: senolysis must proceed at the pace the patient’s body and circumstances allow. Rushing it can create problems; going too slowly can leave people stuck. And as the new preprint from Gerlach and colleagues makes clear, the challenge is growing more urgent.

The Paper: A Mechanistic Breakthrough

The paper, titled “Persistent Spike Protein Production and Progressive Tissue Saturation in Long COVID: Novel Hypothesis for a Senescence Cascade” (full preprint available on ResearchGate here, DOI: 10.10091/729743, January 2026), is hypothesis-generating in the formal scientific sense. But what the authors are forced to label cautiously is, in my view, several years ahead of where most clinicians treating PASC and vaccine injury are operating today.

The headline clinical observation:

In their high-volume German Long COVID diagnostic lab, circulating spike protein detectability has risen dramatically. From roughly 30–40% positivity in 2024 to ~75% in early–mid 2025, and reaching 96.5% in Q4 2025. This upward trajectory is hard to square with simple “leftover antigen slowly clearing.” It points instead to ongoing replenishment from a persistent endogenous source—small numbers of producer cells continuously shedding spike (free and in extracellular vesicles).

The central hypothesis is elegant and sobering: that low-level persistent spike drives cellular senescence, which then spreads via the senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) to bystander cells that may never have contained detectable spike. Over time, the disease can transition from a “spike-proximal” state to a self-sustaining, senescence-dominant inflammatory state. Small ember → large fire.

The authors outline testable next steps (spike sequencing, EV cargo analysis, senescence biomarkers, senotherapeutic trials) and are appropriately measured. What they cannot say outright is what those of us in the trenches already see: this framework explains why symptoms can worsen or persist even when standard tests are negative, and why therapies aimed only at “clearing virus” often disappoint once the senescence cascade is underway.

Deeper Insights from the V9 Team: The Hidden Reservoirs and the “Hair-Trigger” Effect

What sets the V9 team’s work apart—and what isn’t yet widely understood or treated accordingly—is how rapidly spike protein leaves the bloodstream and embeds itself intracellularly, where it induces cellular senescence. Those senescent cells then exert a profound negative influence on surrounding “bystander” cells through paracrine signaling, creating a cascade with several key consequences:

Upregulation of ACE2 and TMPRSS2 receptors on those influenced cells, priming them to be far more susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 entry.

A “hair-trigger” readiness: even the slightest re-exposure to COVID (or perhaps related triggers) can ignite a severe inflammatory response or crash.

Impaired immune surveillance: the altered tissue environment limits the immune system’s ability to recognize and eliminate senescent cells effectively.

This helps explain a heartbreaking pattern we’ve observed repeatedly: patients who have worked hard to regain ground—symptoms improving, energy returning, function restored—suddenly “crash and burn” after what should be a very mild case of COVID. The system has been rewired at a cellular level, and the senescence cascade provides a mechanistic rationale for these relapses.

The V9 team has also reached a conclusion that echoes observations from the Zero Spike team during their urine spike test development: persistent spike appears to embed itself in commensal bacteria of the GI tract, behaving in a bacteriophage-like manner. It hijacks the genetic machinery of certain gut bacteria, turning them into a protected reservoir for ongoing spike production or shedding. Without addressing this gut reservoir, the cycle can persist even when other markers look improved.

This concept draws support from emerging research on SARS-CoV-2’s interactions with the gut microbiome. For example, work by Brogna and colleagues has provided evidence of SARS-CoV-2’s bacteriophage-like potential, including detection of the virus inside human gut bacteria (e.g., in a 2022 F1000Research case series on asymptomatic carriers and children with COVID-19) and in vitro replication in bacterial species like Faecalibacterium prausnitzii (detailed in their 2025 PMC article, “Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 bacteriophage potential in human gut microbiota”). While this remains a debated and evolving area—not yet mainstream consensus—it offers a plausible explanation for the persistent, relapsing nature of symptoms we see clinically.

To their great credit, the V9 team keeps advancing. In recent months, they’ve introduced (in Germany) a targeted, plant-based supplement—aligned with their polyherbal approach—designed to address this bacteriophage-like activity in the gut without broadly disrupting the microbiome. Precision beats a sledgehammer: better to selectively target problematic elements than risk further dysbiosis with aggressive antibiotics or non-specific agents.

How We’re Applying This in Clinic: Tools, Testing, and Collaborations

These mechanistic insights from the paper and V9 team aren’t abstract—they guide my day-to-day decisions at The Leading Edge Clinic, from choosing reliable testing to ensuring safe senolysis.

I know several of the authors personally. Dr. Philip Triantos is a trusted colleague doing God’s work with the vaccine-injured in Birmingham, Alabama. I’ve met Dr. Beate Jaeger twice—also via Zoom—and find her to be an incredibly knowledgeable and dedicated lab scientist. Their collective experience shows in the paper.

We are relying less and less on the indirect, highly variable spike antibody tests that some prominent voices still promote (I spoke about them at the FLCCC conference in 2023, but have since come to see their very limited clinical utility). The V9 team has developed direct lateral flow testing capable of measuring spike burden more meaningfully. That kind of granular, actionable data changes everything for titration and monitoring.

Customer service from Carl Clift, V9’s Director for North America, has been stellar. Questions get answered quickly, and he has been a reliable partner as we navigate real-world use.

A Word of Caution on Current Testing Options

Some patients ask about the spike testing offered through Dr. Robin Rose at Terrain Health. Dr. Rose works closely with the V9 team and has been a strong advocate for their protocols in her practice focused on Long COVID and spike-related issues. She currently offers a limited version of their lateral flow spike testing as an interim option.

That said, I still have some practical concerns for my patients: The final mass spec analysis is handled by an Italian lab in Milan (familiar to us from earlier Zero Spike urine test work), with painfully slow turnaround—two months in one recent patient case. Results are essentially binary (positive/negative) and lack the quantitative, clinically actionable detail we need for precise senolysis titration and monitoring.

Once you’ve driven a Corvette, it’s hard to go back to a Yugo. (For younger readers: the Yugo was an infamous Eastern European economy car from the 1980s that fell apart almost as fast as it was assembled.) I’d rather my patients save their hard-earned money and wait for the V9 team to fully translate and bring their advanced laboratory insights—more granular, faster, and directly tied to their protocols—to the United States. When that arrives stateside, it will be a true game-changer.

The Bottom Line for Patients and Clinicians

The rising spike burden documented in this paper reinforces what we’re seeing clinically: the need for practitioner-guided care is greater than ever. Vedicinals-9 is a powerful tool, but it is not a supplement to experiment with casually. It works best when dosed and paced thoughtfully, with monitoring, in the context of a full treatment plan.

If you are struggling with persistent PASC or vaccine injury symptoms, the responsible path is to work with a clinician experienced in this terrain. Don’t go it alone.

I’ll continue updating Lightning Bug readers as we gather more outcomes data and as the V9 team advances their testing and protocols. The ember may be small, but the fire it can light is real. The good news is that targeted senolysis, when done right, offers a rational way to address it.

Stay tuned. And as always—thank you for reading and for the trust you place in this work.

Scott Marsland, FNP-C



P.S.

Thanks for reading the clinical side. For the personal essays (like the new My Vietnam series), go to your account settings and toggle on Personal Insights. The series explores war’s absences through family, love, food, and memory. Grateful for early readers—thoughts welcome! Come for the science, stay for the stories.