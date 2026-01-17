Disclosure: I am Scott Marsland, FNP-C, co-owner of Aurmina (the product discussed here), and may benefit financially from its promotion. This is not medical advice; consult your healthcare provider.

When I read Justus R. Hope’s Substack piece, “The Pancreatic Cancer Paradox: How One Hidden Population Achieved the Impossible,” it felt like a gift—not just to readers, but specifically to Pierre and me in our ongoing work on environmental toxins and patient recovery. Though I don’t know Justus personally, I admire his collaborations with Dr. Paul Marik and the way he fearlessly connects dots that many overlook. His spotlight on polluted water as a driver of pancreatic cancer aligns so closely with what we’ve seen clinically and written about—it’s a timely reinforcement that demands a response.

As a family nurse practitioner and co-founder of the Leading Edge Clinic with Dr. Pierre Kory, I’ve spent years connecting environmental dots to chronic illness—especially how our water, the most basic necessity, has become a vector for harm. Justus captures this starkly: pancreatic cancer defies medical progress, with rates rising (early-onset up ~2.4% annually since the mid-1990s) amid polluted river basins like the Mississippi-Ohio-Missouri, Danube, and Rhine. Industrial runoff, agricultural nitrates converting to N-nitroso carcinogens, and forever chemicals like PFAS drive inflammation, DNA alkylation, and elevated risks (odds ratios up to 3.2 in some studies; hazard ratios around 1.66 for nitrate exposure in certain analyses). Obesity compounds it, with each 5-point BMI increase adding ~13% risk. Hope’s “rivers of death” aren’t hyperbole—they’re documented environmental betrayal.

At the Leading Edge Clinic, patients arrive with fatigue, digestive complaints, or vague toxicities that they wouldn’t think to connect with their “safe” water sources. Pierre’s “Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings” series has dissected this rigorously, and as co-owners of Aurmina (with Lisa Kory), we’ve translated those insights into action. Here’s my response, drawing heavily from Pierre’s evidence-based breakdowns for depth.

The Personal Evolution: From Distilled Devotion to a Broader View

My wife Kerrie and I started distilling our home water in 1994, right after moving in together during my nursing school days in Philadelphia. The city was in the thick of the crack epidemic—even our garbage cans got stolen off the front steps—and the chlorinated tap water tasted undrinkable. A customer at the supermarket where I worked handed me a book on the health benefits of distilled water, and it made practical sense: no more lugging jugs home. We’ve stayed loyal ever since (though I have no financial interest in the company), now on our third Waterwise 4000 distiller—reliable workhorses that have followed us through moves and life changes, including decades of family summers in Ocean City, New Jersey, where the Marsland clan gathers thanks to my aunt Sue and uncle Bruce’s generosity. This distilled routine has been a quiet constant in our shared life.

I even recently posted a Lightning Bug video demonstrating the combo: distill tap water, add Aurmina ionic sulfated trace minerals, let it settle briefly, and drink. Simple, effective purity. Pierre ribs this in patient instructions as “The Marsland Method,” poking fun at my long-standing allegiance.

Yet recent conversations have shifted me toward his “ham hock” pragmatism: start with plain municipal tap (or well) water. Aurmina flocculates and precipitates pollutants, leveraging the baseline structure and ions (calcium, sodium, chloride) already present for better efficiency. Demineralized sources like distilled or RO can leach minerals long-term, per Frantisek Kozisek’s seminal 2004/2005 review for the WHO Guidelines on Drinking Water Quality. Kozisek documented risks including fatigue, weakness, headache, metabolic acidosis (especially in infants on low-mineral water), higher cardiovascular mortality (15-35% increased risk from soft/low-magnesium water in epidemiological data), hypertension, osteoporosis, cramps, and even links to motor neuron disease and pregnancy complications. Animals on demineralized water show stunted growth and poor reproduction; humans report 40-60% chronic dehydration worsening cognition and performance.

Having learned about how Aurmina’s ionic sulfated trace minerals purify and transform water, I now understand that Kerrie and I have likely been harming ourselves by drinking straight distilled water for the last thirty-odd years—missing those essential minerals and structure. My distilled + Aurmina routine still excels—adding bioavailable traces—but I’m appreciating tap-first for its mineral foundation, letting Aurmina handle the heavy contaminants before filtration.

While Pierre and Lisa were vacationing in Maui, kite surfing and relaxing, they decided to run their now-famous “sparkling water experiment”: picking up various commercial bottled sparkling water brands, adding Aurmina to each, and letting them sit overnight. The results were eye-opening (and alarming)—most turned cloudy or developed yellowish flecks and sediment precipitating out, revealing hidden contaminants even in supposedly premium brands; only one stayed crystal clear. Meanwhile, I was holding down the fort in Ithaca under overcast grey skies, covering his patients for a week—because I offered. No beach epiphanies for me, just steady clinical grind and growing respect for his practical water philosophy, sparked by that very Hawaiian vacation test.

Just as we’ve spent years shoring up our home’s foundation—me hand-excavating dirt, breaking down disintegrating cinder block, gathering stones while Kerrie designed and built the walls against chronic water seepage—I’ve come to see our drinking water as the body’s true foundation. Small, consistent fixes there prevent bigger breakdowns downstream.

The Bigger Picture: “Legally Clean” Isn’t Enough

Pierre’s posts expose the myth: treatment focuses on regulatory checkboxes, not biology. Plants coagulate, filter, and disinfect to remove ~85%+ solids and most pathogens, but prioritize pipe safety and EPA limits for only ~100 monitored pollutants—not the 100,000+ chemicals in use (adding ~1,000 yearly). Thousands slip through: pharmaceuticals (antibiotics, hormones), endocrine disruptors (BPA, phthalates), pesticides, microplastics, flame retardants, illicit drugs, and disinfection byproducts like trihalomethanes (THMs) from chlorine—known carcinogens “diluted” in risk models.”

Legally clean” meets standards, yet delivers a toxic brew. Justus Hope’s Iowa-linked studies align: nitrates above half the MCL (5 mg/L nitrate-N) raise pancreatic cancer hazard ratios ~1.66 in some cohorts; animal-source dietary nitrites show odds ratios up to 2.3-3.2. PFAS alone attribute ~6,800-6,864 U.S. cancer cases yearly (per recent ecological analyses of UCMR data and SEER incidence 2016-2021), with ties to digestive, endocrine, respiratory, thyroid, and rare cancers. Aging infrastructure (lead pipes, fracking fluids) and global wastewater dumping (80% untreated) amplify it.

Clinically, I’ve witnessed symptom relief after source changes and Aurmina treatment—no drama, just consistent gains in energy and gut function from these small, persistent adjustments, much like the steady progress we see in patients over time.

Aurmina: Bridging Purity and Vitality

These statements about Aurmina have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Aurmina’s volcanic-mineral complex (akin to Shimanishi’s original formulations and Adya Clarity) goes beyond removal—it lends coherence and mineral re-organization. In 2014 tests by water toxicologist Paul Rosenfeld, 1-2 tsp per gallon neutralized over 250 contaminants to undetectable levels via flocculation (precipitating into filterable clumps): heavy metals (lead, arsenic, mercury), PFAS relatives, phthalates, BPA, glyphosate, pharmaceuticals, and more. Residuals stayed minimal (aluminum <0.05 mg/L, iron trace). It adds balanced ions—calcium ~30-32 mg/L, magnesium ~12-13 mg/L, sodium, boron, strontium—mimicking pristine spring water.

Pierre’s “Water Quality, Structure, and the Biology of Performance” highlights structured (hexagonal-clustered) water’s benefits: improved cellular hydration, reduced oxidative stress, better glucose handling, and enhanced performance. Veterinary data shows racehorses with superior heart rate variability/recovery; livestock with faster growth and reproduction. Human parallels include sharper cognition and resilience against toxins—may support overall resilience against environmental toxins by reducing contaminant burden.

In practice: Tap/well—add Aurmina (1-2 tsp/gallon), settle 24-48 hours, filter (ceramic works well). Distilled/RO—quick 5-15 minute activation suffices. Either yields alive, vital water.

Closing Thoughts: Reclaiming What We Drink

Justus, thank you—your paradox boils down to systemic neglect, and shining light on it amplifies the urgency Pierre and I have felt for years. Pancreatic cancer’s rise tracks our toxic water exposures. Pierre’s series provides the roadmap: test your source, understand the flaws in “compliance,” and act. Aurmina helps restore what modern treatment strips away as a supportive tool for water purity and remineralization, based on our personal and clinical observations.

I’ve moved from purist to hybrid user, and patients benefit. Experiment, share results in comments, and, pardon the pun—let’s keep the conversation flowing.

Stay vigilant, stay hydrated.