I never imagined that a recommendation from my ketamine mentors would end up reshaping how we think about zinc in our practice. In early 2025, Dr. Rachel Wilkenson and Dr. Mitchell Liester—two of the most thoughtful clinicians I know on low-dose sublingual ketamine—suggested I read Russell Blaylock’s Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills (1997). They pointed to it as a useful primer on glutamate’s role in the brain, especially since ketamine works primarily as an NMDA receptor antagonist and glutamate modulator. I ordered the book expecting insight into how ketamine might help reset dysregulated excitatory signaling in PASC and vaccine-injured patients. Zinc was not on my radar at the time.

I read it once, took some notes on glutamate excitotoxicity and NMDA blockade, and set it aside. Months later, while working through Arthur Firstenberg’s The Invisible Rainbow and its discussion of zinc’s potential to disrupt myelin and bioelectronic processes, I remembered Blaylock’s passing mentions of the mineral. I went back and re-read those sections—and the passages jumped out in a way they hadn’t before. On page 125 he writes:

“I would however be cautious about using high dose zinc supplements since there is evidence that although zinc totally blocks the NMDA type glutamate toxicity, it may enhance toxicity at the non-NMDA sites. Certainly one should not take more than 25–50 milligrams of zinc more often than three times a week.”

A few pages later, on 189–190, he doubled down:

“Zinc blockade of the NMDA receptor is not interfered with by activation of the neuron as is seen with magnesium blockage. But there is some evidence that zinc can mildly stimulate the quisqualate and kainate receptors. Zinc supplementation may represent a two-edged sword. Zinc also lays a vital role in many of the enzymes utilized by the brain for its normal function. Normally, high concentration of zinc is found in the hippocampus. I would just caution the reader to avoid excess doses in the forms of supplements. (No more than 25 milligrams twice a week).”

Those lines made me inhale some of my raw milk, begin coughing and gasping for breath, and the purring cat next to me look up with mild concern (this is my typical breakfast reading). Here was a board-certified neurosurgeon—who had spent decades treating brain-injured patients—warning that zinc, the very mineral we were tolerating as benign (or even beneficial), could act as a double agent in the central nervous system. Protective at NMDA receptors, potentially harmful at AMPA/kainate receptors, concentrated in the hippocampus, and best limited to low, infrequent doses. It was exactly the kind of contrarian, mechanism-driven caution that had already started to match what I was seeing at the “bedside.”

So I began to test it. I asked patients to taper zinc to no more than 25 mg elemental more than 2–3 times per week. The results weren’t universal, but when they were positive, they were often startlingly fast—sometimes overnight. That experience turned Blaylock’s warning from an interesting historical footnote into a clinical operating principle.

Blaylock’s Core Claims and What the Literature Says Today

Russell Blaylock was writing in 1997, at a time when the dual role of zinc in glutamate signaling was just beginning to be mapped out. His observations have held up remarkably well, though modern research has added important nuance and context.

Voltage-Independent NMDA Blockade (Unlike Magnesium)

Blaylock’s point here is accurate and now textbook. Zinc inhibits NMDA receptors (NMDARs) via an extracellular high-affinity site on the GluN2A subunit (IC₅₀ ≈ 10–50 nM), reducing channel open probability and calcium influx without voltage dependence. Magnesium’s classic pore block, by contrast, is strongly voltage-dependent and relieved during depolarization. Synaptic zinc release (~10–300 μM) therefore provides tonic inhibition of NMDARs even during active firing, offering a physiological brake on excitotoxicity. Mild Stimulation of Quisqualate (AMPA) and Kainate Receptors

This claim is directionally correct but concentration-dependent. At low micromolar concentrations (1–50 μM, physiologically relevant), zinc potentiates AMPA (quisqualate) and kainate currents—sometimes by 30–200%—increasing neuronal excitability and potentially facilitating excitotoxic calcium entry. Zinc can also permeate Ca²⁺-permeable AMPA/kainate channels (especially GluR2-lacking subtypes), amplifying intracellular zinc loads and downstream damage. At higher concentrations (>100–300 μM), however, zinc tends to inhibit these same receptors, shifting the balance toward suppression. Blaylock’s “mild stimulation” therefore holds at synaptic levels but is not universal. Zinc as a “Two-Edged Sword”

This is perhaps the most enduring insight in the book. Zinc is neuroprotective at physiological concentrations—cofactor for >300 enzymes, stabilizer of synaptic plasticity, modulator of antioxidant defenses—but neurotoxic at excess. Chronic high intake can induce paradoxical local zinc deficiency in the hippocampus (via impaired ZnT-3 transport), reduce BDNF/TrkB signaling, impair neurogenesis, and trigger excitotoxic cascades. Rodent models of excess zinc show hippocampal atrophy, memory deficits, and depression-like behaviors—symptoms that overlap strikingly with PASC complaints. High Hippocampal Concentration and Enzymatic Role

Fully supported. The hippocampus has the brain’s highest zinc content (~200–300 μM synaptic), stored in vesicles by ZnT-3 and released during LTP. It is essential for long-term potentiation, spatial memory, and BDNF signaling. Deficiency impairs neurogenesis; excess disrupts it via excitotoxicity and oxidative stress. Dose Caution: ≤25 mg Twice a Week

Blaylock’s recommendation (~50 mg/week, averaging ~7 mg/day) is conservative and aligns with modern safety data. The NIH UL is 40 mg/day chronic total intake, based on copper interference at ~50–60 mg/day. Neurological risks (e.g., myeloneuropathy) emerge most clearly above 40–50 mg/day sustained, but Blaylock’s lower threshold anticipates subtler neurotoxic effects in vulnerable brains.

Why This Matters More in PASC and Vaccine-Injured Patients

In healthy individuals, intermittent zinc at 25 mg 2–3 times per week is unlikely to cause harm. But in PASC and vaccine-injured patients, the landscape changes. SARS-CoV-2 spike protein compromises the blood-brain barrier, elevates extracellular glutamate, and induces hippocampal inflammation and atrophy. These changes create a “primed” state where even moderate zinc excess could shift from protective (NMDA inhibition) to harmful (AMPA/kainate potentiation, intracellular zinc overload, ROS production). The rapid symptom improvements we’ve seen after tapering—even in patients on balanced zinc-copper formulas—suggest that the threshold for harm is meaningfully lower in this population.

Blaylock’s 1997 warning, once a historical curiosity, now feels like a clinical compass.

References for Part 4

Paoletti P, et al. Zinc at the hub of the NMDA receptor signaling pathway. J Neurosci. 1997;17(15):5713–5722. DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.17-15-05713.1997 Mott DD, et al. Zinc modulation of NMDA receptor function. J Neurophysiol. 2008;100(6):3080–3090. DOI: 10.1152/jn.01249.2007 Lin DD, et al. Zinc potentiation of AMPA receptor currents in cultured hippocampal neurons. J Neurophysiol. 2001;85(5):2056–2066. DOI: 10.1152/jn.2001.85.5.2056 Sensi SL, et al. Zinc in the physiology and pathology of the CNS. Nat Rev Neurosci. 2009;10(11):780–791. DOI: 10.1038/nrn2734 Weiss JH, et al. Zinc and excitotoxicity. Trends Pharmacol Sci. 2000;21(10):395–401. DOI: 10.1016/S0165-6147(00)01563-3 Qian J, et al. Bidirectional regulation of zinc on AMPA/kainate receptors. J Neurosci. 2003;23(7):2849–2857. DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.23-07-02849.2003 Yang Y, et al. Excess zinc impairs hippocampal neurogenesis and cognitive function in rats. Nutrients. 2013;5(4):1230–1245. DOI: 10.3390/nu5041230 Morris DR, Levenson CW. Zinc in the developing brain. Adv Neurobiol. 2017;18:87–110. DOI: 10.1007/978-3-319-55769-4_3 Adamo AM, et al. Zinc overload in the hippocampus impairs memory and BDNF signaling. J Neurochem. 2019;149(5):618–632. DOI: 10.1111/jnc.14714 Sensi SL, et al. Zinc in the CNS: synaptic release and signaling. Nat Rev Neurosci. 2011;12(3):145–158. DOI: 10.1038/nrn2984 Institute of Medicine. Dietary Reference Intakes for Vitamin A, Vitamin K, Arsenic, Boron, Chromium, Copper, Iodine, Iron, Manganese, Molybdenum, Nickel, Silicon, Vanadium, and Zinc. National Academies Press, 2001. DOI: 10.17226/10026 Krasemann S, et al. The blood-brain barrier in COVID-19: implications for CNS inflammation. Nat Rev Immunol. 2022;22(4):215–226. DOI: 10.1038/s41577-021-00647-5 Nehls M. The Indoctrinated Brain. 2023. ISBN: 978-1510778368 (synthesizes spike protein–hippocampus literature)

Next in this series: