Lightning Bug

Scott Marsland, FNP-C
2d

Thank you for reading Part 2 of My Vietnam. This one still feels tender to write—Hung Lam was the first person who made me feel the war's echo in a living, breathing way. If any part of this resonates (the awkwardness of first love across cultures, the quiet strength of small frames, or the way history arrives in unexpected places), I'd love to hear your thoughts. Have you ever felt a pull toward someone whose background carried a history you didn't fully understand? Or carried a piece of someone else's story that changed how you saw your own? No pressure—just grateful for anyone willing to share.

