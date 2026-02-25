Larry MacKenzie is one of my numerous father figures. He is the biological father of my high school friend Larami MacKenzie—Dr. Larami MacKenzie, that is, respected interventional neurologist in the UPenn system.Larry was a professor of English at the Community College of Philadelphia. He was beloved by his students and gave decades of blood, sweat, and tears to them before retiring. He was also the founder of the ACE Program at CCP, and in the summer of 1988, between my freshman and sophomore years in college, he asked me to be his administrative assistant.

ACE Your Summer with Us

Earn college credits and get ahead this summer! An opportunity that you will never forget, ACE provides college-level courses for highly motivated students going into 9th, 10th, 11th or 12th grades, as well as students up to age 21 pursuing a high school equivalency credential. The ACE program offers a cross-section of intensive courses and includes a full semester of college-level course material over five weeks in July and August. Through ACE, you can make new friends, explore a career interest, study timely and relevant issues, and earn college credit.

Make new friends indeed! Enrollment that summer was a little low, and so Larry suggested that I participate in several of the classes in order to swell the ranks. I chose two: photography and law.

As far as my administrative duties, I was an utter failure. Or rather, we failed together. Larry was always a frenetic and somewhat disorganized fellow—brilliant, kind, insightful. He was fun and inspiring as a teacher, a vocation he obviously loved. Administration? Forget it. He couldn’t direct or delegate to me any better than I could anticipate or execute his half-baked instructions.

Sadly, our relationship never fully recovered from that summer. I remember early morning starts, driving across the countryside to his house in rural Birchrunville, and then setting off together for the stressful, traffic-packed commute into Philadelphia via the Schuylkill Expressway. It was NPR in the morning on the way in, and NPR in the afternoon on the way home. We had our fill of Terry Gross’s Fresh Air interviews. As I write this, I remember that the crucible of that experience helped me decide very early in my life that I would go to great lengths to avoid a daily commute. In fact, I have succeeded on that count for decades. With the exception of six years of a one-and-a-half-hour commute back and forth to SUNY Upstate in Syracuse, I’ve always kept my commute to walking, biking, or driving ten minutes or less. But, I digress.

What I want to get to is the pretty young lass who caught my eye that hot and humid summer. She was a delicate-boned and shy woman in my photography class whose name was Hung Lam, and she was an immigrant from Vietnam. I persisted in wooing Hung Lam. I can’t say her first name without saying her last name—it just doesn’t feel right. In fact, my understanding is that Hung was her family or surname, and Lam was her given or personal name. I just couldn’t get the hang of it. If she called me Marsland all the time, instead of Scott, that would have been weird. But calling me Scott Marsland in conversation would have been odd too. Nevertheless, it was Hung Lam, which was just the first of many pitfalls to intercultural and interracial love.

Hung Lam carried herself with an elegance that felt almost otherworldly to me—thin but not frail, her movements fluid and unstudied, like a water bird gliding across a still pond. At 5’7”, I was only slightly taller than she was, and that small difference made her seem even more delicate when I gazed upon her in the summer sun of the courtyard. Her skin was smooth and unblemished, glowing with a quiet health I hadn’t seen before; her hair, thick, lustrous black and cut in a short bob, framed her face in a way that was simple yet striking, unlike any girl I’d known. Even her scent was elusive—not perfume or shampoo, but something natural and faintly feminine, a gentle warmth that drew me in without explanation.

Like most people in the majority of the world, Hung Lam was small and thin like me, but she carried herself with a strength and capability that felt quietly reaffirming. I grew up surrounded by tall, strong, muscular men—always the small one, always measuring myself against them, and feeling childlike. In her presence, that old comparison fell away; here was someone who moved through the world with the same compact frame yet seemed entirely at ease in it. I couldn’t name what pulled me toward her so strongly, only that it was new and insistent, overriding my embarrassment, my uncertainty, my lack of confidence. I acted on it anyway, clumsy and hopeful, because the attraction felt bigger than my fears.

It helped that we were in Photography together. This gave me a plausible reason to spend time together, and permission for my gaze to linger upon her. I suppose it also gave her latitude to be seen, and appreciated. The moments when our eyes met, and she offered a smile, were like kindling for my fire, which I would go over in my mind when the school day was through and we headed our separate ways.

What we never got to, and which I wish we had, was what exactly her name meant. Common Vietnamese surnames include Hung, often from Sino-Vietnamese 雄/Hùng meaning “hero” or “brave.” Lam or Lâm, from 林 meaning “forest,” appears as both a surname and a given name for females, sometimes meaning “blue/indigo” or linked to nature. Hung Lam was my blue forest, my indigo hero, my natural goddess, deserving of my adulation. Despite long uncomfortable silences, hills of awkwardness, and sweeping deltas of uncertainty about where this was all going, I pursued her. In that attempt, I began to learn more about Vietnam and refugees.

Vietnamese refugees wait to be taken aboard the amphibious command ship USS BLUE RIDGE (LCC-19) . They are being rescued from a 35 foot fishing boat 350 miles northeast of Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, after spending eight days at sea. May 15, 1984

As I learned more about her background, I felt the larger wave of Vietnamese refugees who had arrived in Philadelphia after 1975. This immigrant community largely consisted of those who fled as part of the “boat people” exodus from communist rule. Many first passed through temporary camps like Fort Indiantown Gap in Pennsylvania—a major processing site for Southeast Asian refugees in the late 1970s and early 1980s—before resettling in the city with support from organizations such as the Nationalities Service Center, which provided housing, English classes, and other aid. Initially scattered across areas like West Philadelphia, they faced interracial tensions, discrimination, and economic hardship in a city recovering from decline. Yet they gradually concentrated in South Philadelphia along Washington Avenue, where by the 1980s the area evolved into what became known as “Little Saigon.” Early arrivals established homes in rowhouses, opened businesses, and revitalized commercial strips through Vietnamese markets, restaurants, and shops—often integrating with or near Chinatown—laying the foundation for one of the East Coast’s largest Vietnamese communities despite initial mixed reception.

Hung Lam lived with her brother and his wife. They supported her and served as her proxy parents, living in a modest row home in East Falls. It’s worth describing this neighborhood, because at that time in my life I was still a country kid from rural (as-of-yet undeveloped) Chester County, and it seemed odd to me. Nestled at the western edge of East Kelly Drive where it spirals down from Exit 340A on the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76), this spot marks a striking zone of contrasts in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park system. On one side lies the serene, tree-lined beauty of the historic riverfront trail, with its lush greenery, rowing boathouses, and peaceful Schuylkill River views evoking a timeless escape into nature. On the other, the relentless roar and frenetic rush of I-76 traffic thunders overhead, creating a jarring juxtaposition between tranquil parkland serenity and the high-speed urban pulse just feet away. Was there something about this location that reminded the Hung family of their distant homeland?

The Ill-Fated Date

My boyhood friend Larami was a person of focused passions. As teenagers, his attention was on drumming, music, girls, food, and far-ranging political discussions. I used to sleep over at Larami’s house all the time and we had free rein. On one of the rare occasions that I invited him to sleep over at our house, I remember going out to the kitchen at midnight and making Dagwood-size sandwiches. He drove my Pop-pop nuts. I remember him telling Larami’s father once, “We have two crazy boys on our hands.” What Pop pop didn’t say, which I heard in my head, was “It’s nothing that boot camp with the U.S. Marines at Camp Lejeune couldn’t straighten out.”

As an adult, Larami has engaged in passions as far-ranging as building a wooden kayak from scratch to smoking jerky to brewing home craft beers. He’s smarter than a whip and ended up being an interventional neurologist in the UPenn system, so there’s a lot of brains behind that wide-ranging curiosity.

Looking back as an adult I shake my head and ask, “What was I thinking?” Over the course of the summer, I was gently coaxing conversations and connection from Hung Lam, who was very retiring and shy—or at least that’s the way her personality manifested in this new culture and new language. Inviting her out on a double date with Larami could have predictably ended our budding romantic story. In fact, that is what happened.

The fourth person to join us was Celeste. She was a young and hot Frenchie, visiting for the summer, granddaughter of Larami’s longtime neighbors the Leveques. I was familiar with Celeste from the occasional late-night episodes of going commando, i.e., skinny dipping in her grandmother’s swimming pool. In Larami’s company, she was quite engaging, prone toward laughter and streams of conversation in French, because Larami was also a francophile with a fine accent.Larami picked the restaurant, which was a Japanese sushi joint. I remember the food being excellent, but the price was a little high for my small pocketbook. Hung Lam looked intimidated by the repartee between Larami, Celeste, and myself. It’s possible that I could’ve still redeemed my relationship with Hung Lam, but for what happened next. I tried to draw her into our conversation, but she mostly smiled and listened.

Falls Bridge over the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia. Photographer: JJonah Jackalope

When we left the restaurant, it was past 9 PM, pitch black, and pouring rain. As we drove down East Kelly Drive in the manual Honda Civic hatchback that Larami had borrowed from his parents, he was leaning into the curves and stepping on the gas in a way that could be very enjoyable between two teenage boys on country roads, but appeared to frighten Hung Lam. We went through some deep puddles, which sent out a spray on both sides that made Larami and Celeste laugh. So he sped up for the next puddle and effectively drowned the Civic’s spark plugs, bringing us to a full stop on that busy road. Fortunately, or unfortunately, we were close to the AM/PM mini market just across from the Falls Bridge, and it was a tiny car. In the pouring rain, with Larami steering, Hung Lam, Celeste, and myself got behind the car and pushed it down the road, up a slight incline, and into the parking lot of the mini-market. By that point, we were all soaked (well, not Larami).

There wasn’t such a thing as cell phones in our lives at that time, so we had to scrounge up some change from under the seats and use the payphone to try and reach Larami’s father. Larry was used to rescuing Larami from his crazy escapades at all hours of the day and night, and fortunately had a AAA membership. He called for a tow truck, but it was a Saturday evening and apparently there were lots of other calls. We sat in our wet clothes in the stuffy backseat of the car for more than an hour waiting for AAA to arrive.It certainly didn’t help things that Hung Lam’s brother was her father figure and probably against his better judgment had given her permission to go out on a date with these strange Americans. It also didn’t help that we were running more than an hour past when she expected to be home. I don’t remember if she was able to call him from the payphone, but I’m betting that she wasn’t. As I climbed out of the backseat to say goodbye in front of her row home, I could see the figures of her brother and (who I assume was) his wife standing in the front window looking out. They must’ve been waiting with worry for some time. As my heart sank to my feet, Hung Lam gave me a weak smile and said thank you for dinner, and “See you.”

Time collapsed after that, and I remember going on a long road trip to Torch Lake, Michigan with my mom, stepfather, and sister to my step-grandparents. Hung Lam occupied my thoughts, and I spent most of what little money I had set aside from savings for college tuition to buy her a beautiful cherry wood hand mirror from a local co-op in Michigan. I think that I mailed it to her with a note, and a prayer that I would hear back, which I didn’t. I hope that she still has that mirror, and that when she looks in it she sees that time has been gentle to her beauty, and that she conveys the confidence of someone who has overcome adversity and built a good life for herself in another world and time.