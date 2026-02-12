Lightning Bug

Lightning Bug

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cabogirl's avatar
Cabogirl
2d

Well written and very engaging. Love it.

Reply
Share
Bob Brown's avatar
Bob Brown
2d

Though your Dad died far too young, it is great that you appreciated the time that you had with him. Having grown up in the Vietnam era, I look back and realize how lucky I was that we pulled out and the draft ended before I finished HS. Guys a couple of years older were not so lucky.

Well written and thought provoking.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Marsland, FNP-C · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture