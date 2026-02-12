Prelude

I have spent much of my adult life listening to patients tell stories of trauma that arrived suddenly and left lasting marks—post-viral syndromes, vaccine injuries, the slow burn of cancer. In my own life, the largest trauma of the 20th century arrived the opposite way: indirectly, through its absence.

My Vietnam is not a war memoir. It is a series of reflections on the war’s negative space—the frame from which my photograph developed. My father threaded the needle of the draft era and came home whole enough to be my dad for eleven years. Hung Lam, the shy classmate who caught my eye one Philadelphia summer, carried the war across an ocean in her family’s refugee journey. The pho and lemongrass that now season South Philly streets once belonged to jungles half a world away. And somewhere in the background, always, are the cousins, brothers, and sons who did not return—whose empty places still shape the families that remain.

These pieces are small exposures: a box of stale C-rations discovered by a curious child, an awkward first love across cultures, a song or film that carried the war’s echo into American living rooms, a father who chose the Air Force to steer his own fate, a bus driver who once flew Phantom jets, a Vietnamese patient whose French bridged decades of colonial memory, homeless veterans at a Texas soup kitchen table, a MASH nurse recalling the boredom and chaos of her service, a mother-in-law’s lifelong grief over a brother who died before their father could reach his hospital bedside, a home-cooked meal shared in fear and warmth, and a WWII Marine grandfather standing before the Vietnam Wall with my dad to find a cousin’s name. I plan at least ten parts, but there are easily twenty substantial stories waiting to develop from this same negative frame. Together they form the image of a life touched by a war I never fought, yet could not escape feeling

Having a dad

Playing with my dad, 1971

My dad passed away shortly after New Year’s 2000. He had been fighting (because we still used that language) kidney cell cancer since 1997. A man who had always stood military straight-backed and tall, surpassing six feet, with a lean and muscular body which he kept in shape, had withered to a skeletal thinness that made me recognize myself in his diminished frame.

The father of my infancy, toddlerhood and childhood was a man who smelled of aftershave and clean. He had an easy smile, and patience with my unending questions, from the profound to the profane. “If God made the world, who made God dad? Why is the sky blue dad? What do earthworms eat dad? Why don’t girls fart dad?”

My father was one of the few people in this life who called me Scotty. (Dr Robert Yoho did this naturally, but few people have dared). He generally said it with a warmth and friendliness, such that I knew he cared about me. And when he said it with more volume and a rising inflection, I knew that I best pay attention.

I was a curious kid. I know that kids are curious, but I mean, really, I got into things that I probably shouldn’t have. I got into places that defied my short stature and relative weakness. It was determination of spirit that propelled me. One of the things I found was a box of C-rations from my dad’s service in the US Army. It was buried in a trunk in the attic. I was born in 1969, and he went through boot camp in the early 1960s, so that little care package from the US government was old. That didn’t stop me from chewing the gum (it lasted about five minutes), eating the peanut butter (it was as chewy as the gum) on stale crackers (tasted like cardboard), and smoking all four of the cigarettes. I didn’t inhale back then, so who knows how good they were. Not yet did I connect the C-rations with Vietnam.

There were other remnants of my dad’s military service. His old olive drab army jacket hung in the foyer closet. I saw him wear it sometimes, like when he was outside on a colder day, working on the Model A Ford he was restoring. His combat boots were in the closet too. I remember their smell of worn leather and shoe polish. I tried them on when no one was around, as I tried to imagine what it would be like to be a soldier, and of course they were outrageously oversized for my little boy’s feet. There were patches from his uniforms, that said US ARMY, or Marsland. There was an insignia of his rank, private. There were the pictures of him in my baby book, looking smart in his khakis, with a crew cut that he had never sported since his discharge.

It wasn’t until I was fourteen, when I ran away to live with my paternal grandparents in Pennsylvania, that I began to grasp what my father had avoided—and how narrowly my own life had skirted the same fate. Amid the chaos of that upheaval, I found myself dreaming of the US Navy and the Naval Academy. My stepfather Em had introduced me to the US Naval Sea Cadets back in Connecticut, and I took the program seriously, throwing myself into drills and weekends. After the move to Pennsylvania, I leaned hard on my Pop pop to drive me once a month to Reading, PA, for the USNSC sessions—determined to keep that small piece of structure and purpose alive.

The first time Pop pop drove me to Reading, as he dropped me off, he commented, “This is where your dad would come for his reserve duty.” I asked him more about that on the way home, and came to understand that my dad had been lucky. He had threaded the needle, so to speak, joining ROTC while he was at Penn State, and landing a reserve position with a JAG unit in Pennsylvania. Ed Rendell, the future Governor of Pennsylvania, was in the same unit.

One of the quiet gifts of that luck hangs on our wall: this painting of a snow-capped mountain rising above a serene lake, framed in gold, signed simply “Marsland.” My dad tried his hand at painting, sometime between my birth and young adulthood—not as a professional, but as an ordinary man who wasn’t afraid to pick up a brush and see what happened. He produced several pieces like this one, each one surprisingly lovely in its own right: the soft blues of the water, the deep greens of the forest, the calm majesty of the peak against a gentle sky. Married to a professional artist, I can see clearly that it’s not “expert” in the art-world sense—no groundbreaking technique, no gallery ambition. And yet it’s extraordinary precisely because it came from someone without formal training, someone who simply wanted to create something beautiful and gave it a try.

This painting is one of the negatives from which I draw meaning in my own life. It reminds me that my father was many things—a patient question-answerer, a Model A restorer, a man who smelled of aftershave and clean—and aspired to be many more. Because he didn’t go to Vietnam, he had the years, the quiet evenings, the space in his spirit to sit down and paint a lake and a mountain that probably existed only in his imagination or a photograph he once saw. The war’s absence left room for small, tender acts like this—acts that now sit in our home as proof that life, when spared certain shadows, can still bloom in unexpected colors.

It wasn’t until many, many years later, after my dad had been dead for at least a few years, and I was still grieving the man who I had finally reconnected with, just in time to lose him again, that I realized how lucky I had been. I didn’t grow up with a man who was a ghost, killed in a far away land, for a dubious justification of national interest. Nor did I grow up with a man who had gone to that far away land, and come back, but not fully intact in his body, mind and spirit. Even though I didn’t have him for my whole childhood, thanks to divorce and family dysfunction, I did have a dad for the first eleven years of my life, and I knew that he loved me. Vietnam didn’t get to take that away.