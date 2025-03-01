In early 2022 I met India Scott, FNP-C, because we had a shared patient. She was working in a primary care office in Pensacola, Florida and the patient was referred to the Leading Edge Clinic for a telemedicine visit with me for injuries related to the Covid shots. I was so impressed with India’s poise and intelligence during that initial conversation that I made a mental note if there was ever an opportunity to hire her to work for us I would try. In fact, I spent the next eight months trying to recruit her. In her primary care practice, she was the only person openly acknowledging and effectively trying to treat vaccine injury, and it was very frustrating. She took a big risk to join our practice, trading a stable income for tremendous uncertainty and threw her lot in with a group Cowboys and Indians. It took time to build up her patient following, but indeed she did. Over the last several years India has become an international expert on the treatment of post acute sequelae of Covid (PASC) and injury from the Covid shots. She brought to our practice her many years of training in functional medicine, before it was a thing. Driven by her innate curiosity and desire to help heal patients, she had cultivated in herself a deep expertise in management of hormones, adrenal fatigue, and thyroid disease. In fact, I have learned to trust India’s evaluation and recommendations in managing thyroid disease more than any endocrinologist physician. India is our in-house expert and consultant on these matters. I’m proud to call her my colleague.

https://rumble.com/v6n97yu-india-scott-on-vaccine-injuries-and-spikopathy.html