You're invited to view our patient round-table livestream on 7/14 at 8pm ET. This discussion will be an opportunity to hear directly from patients dealing with mRNA injury, adenovirus-vector vaccine injury, and long haul covid. Learn about the complex and diverse symptom presentations that come with these conditions, and how patients are treated in mainstream medical settings when trying to find a diagnosis and treatment. Also learn about what has worked for them, and what hasn't, when it comes to outside of the box treatments they have employed, either through Leading Edge Clinic, or on their own.

What: Leading Edge Clinic Patient Round-Table Event

When: Monday, 7/14 at 8pm ET / 7pm CT

Where: Leading Edge Clinic Rumble Channel - at the time of the event, look for the video thumbnail for "Episode #2-Patient Roundtable: The Voices of Spike Protein Injury"

Why: The complex, multi-system illness brought on by spike protein injury is so puzzling for so many. We are hoping this episode will help to illuminate the complexity of the journey that many go through when trying to understand what is going on with them, and how to get help. Please share this with others in your life who have suddenly and unexpectedly experienced health issues that they can not explain

We look forward to hosting this event, and seeing you all there. Thank you for your interest in what we are doing, and for supporting the brave patients who are telling their stories.

https://rumble.com/v6w5ziy-episode-2-patient-roundtable-the-voices-of-spike-protein-injury.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a