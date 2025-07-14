Lightning Bug

Lightning Bug

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Bogdan's avatar
David Bogdan
3d

Thank you for creating a Rumble channel, love guys

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Colin Driscoll's avatar
Colin Driscoll
3d

Not in VAX injury category, but wondering if oxidative vs anti-oxidative discussion fits in somewhere.

I know one of your colleagues has done a deep-dive on history/use of, and controversy surrounding oxidative therapies.

The world is marketed anti-oxidants continually, and I wonder when/if appropriate use for each?

I'd like to be educated, if it fits your roundtable discussion? Idea is if any oxidative is appropriate for prophylactic use.

I hear that CLO2 has both oxidative & anti-oxidative properties, by either donating or receiving electrons, based on body vitality. (Kalker 18yr study of CLO2).

Kalker also focuses on electro molecular and magnetic frequency medicine, which it sounds like your recent book studying, seems to hint towards an interest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Scott Marsland, FNP-C
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Scott Marsland, FNP-C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture