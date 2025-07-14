You're invited to view our patient round-table livestream on 7/14 at 8pm ET. This discussion will be an opportunity to hear directly from patients dealing with mRNA injury, adenovirus-vector vaccine injury, and long haul covid. Learn about the complex and diverse symptom presentations that come with these conditions, and how patients are treated in mainstream medical settings when trying to find a diagnosis and treatment. Also learn about what has worked for them, and what hasn't, when it comes to outside of the box treatments they have employed, either through Leading Edge Clinic, or on their own.
What: Leading Edge Clinic Patient Round-Table Event
When: Monday, 7/14 at 8pm ET / 7pm CT
Where: Leading Edge Clinic Rumble Channel - at the time of the event, look for the video thumbnail for "Episode #2-Patient Roundtable: The Voices of Spike Protein Injury"
Why: The complex, multi-system illness brought on by spike protein injury is so puzzling for so many. We are hoping this episode will help to illuminate the complexity of the journey that many go through when trying to understand what is going on with them, and how to get help. Please share this with others in your life who have suddenly and unexpectedly experienced health issues that they can not explain
We look forward to hosting this event, and seeing you all there. Thank you for your interest in what we are doing, and for supporting the brave patients who are telling their stories.
https://rumble.com/v6w5ziy-episode-2-patient-roundtable-the-voices-of-spike-protein-injury.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a
Thank you for creating a Rumble channel, love guys
Not in VAX injury category, but wondering if oxidative vs anti-oxidative discussion fits in somewhere.
I know one of your colleagues has done a deep-dive on history/use of, and controversy surrounding oxidative therapies.
The world is marketed anti-oxidants continually, and I wonder when/if appropriate use for each?
I'd like to be educated, if it fits your roundtable discussion? Idea is if any oxidative is appropriate for prophylactic use.
I hear that CLO2 has both oxidative & anti-oxidative properties, by either donating or receiving electrons, based on body vitality. (Kalker 18yr study of CLO2).
Kalker also focuses on electro molecular and magnetic frequency medicine, which it sounds like your recent book studying, seems to hint towards an interest.