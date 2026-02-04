Disclosure

I am a co-owner of Aurmina, the company that produces the ionic sulfated solution discussed in this section. All statements reflect my personal clinical observations and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. No claims are made regarding Aurmina’s ability to detoxify spike protein, remove foreign proteins, or treat any medical condition. Use is off-label, individualized, and should only be considered under the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider. These are hypothesis-generating patterns from bedside experience and are not confirmed by controlled clinical trials.

The Unexpected Bridge Between Two Therapies

By late 2025, The Leading Edge Clinic had been using low-dose sublingual ketamine in more than 200 patients for several months, guided by the expertise of our colleagues Dr. Rachel Wilkenson and Dr. Mitchell Liester. What started as an effort to address persistent brain fog, fatigue, post-exertional malaise, and subjective dyspnea quickly revealed something more noticeable: many patients reported improvements that went beyond mood or cognition alone—better exercise tolerance, reduced subjective “air hunger,” less post-exertional malaise, and a gradual return of energy and clarity that felt more restorative than palliative.

At the same time, we were already incorporating an ionic sulfated solution (Aurmina-like formulations derived from biotite processed with sulfuric acid) as an off-label support for home drinking water coherence. This was patient-specific, titrated carefully, and grounded in the foundational principle from Nojima’s work: the solution may help support water coherence, allowing water to behave in a more coordinated, biologically compatible way that facilitates mineral organization and utilization. We had observed it helping with general well-being, but never anticipated how noticeably it would pair with ketamine in some cases.

The pattern emerged almost by accident. Patients receiving both interventions often described more rapid or sustained gains—particularly in domains like energy and mental clarity—than with either intervention alone. This led us to a hypothesis we are now exploring more formally: the ionic sulfated solution may support a cellular environment in which ketamine’s neuroplastic and anti-inflammatory effects are experienced more noticeably by some patients.

Low-Dose Sublingual Ketamine: Mechanisms and Observed Benefits

Low-dose sublingual ketamine (typically 2.5 mg – 200 mg, held under the tongue for ≥5 minutes) has become a cornerstone for many of our most symptomatic patients. Unlike intravenous infusions, sublingual delivery avoids first-pass metabolism, provides steady absorption, and allows outpatient, self-administered use with minimal side effects (transient light-headedness or mild dissociation at most).

The primary mechanism is non-competitive antagonism at NMDA receptors (a subtype of glutamate receptors), which modulates glutamate transmission by blocking overactivation at NMDA sites while potentially causing a brief initial increase in extracellular glutamate in certain brain regions. This controlled modulation triggers a cascade of neuroplastic changes, with the net effect often being a reduction in pathological glutamate activity. Key downstream effects documented in the literature include:

Upregulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which supports synaptic plasticity, neuronal regrowth, and oligodendrocyte maturation for myelin support.

Modulation of dysregulated glutamate systems — potentially relevant in post-viral states where inflammation and BBB changes have been associated with altered excitatory signaling.

Anti-inflammatory actions via reduced microglial activation and cytokine production.

Mitochondrial stabilization through Sigma-1 receptor agonism, enhancing ATP production and resilience against energy stress.

In our cohort, the most consistent subjective reports include:

Reduced fatigue and post-exertional malaise

Improved exercise tolerance

Decreased subjective dyspnea (“air hunger”)

Faster resolution of brain fog and emotional blunting

These improvements often appear within days to weeks and can be sustained with daily dosing, or more dosing with smaller amounts multiple times daily in order to pulse BDNF. The rapidity and breadth of reported benefit suggest ketamine is acting on central bioenergetic and neuroplastic pathways rather than simply providing symptomatic relief. (Note: In patients with very high baseline glutamate levels, the initial transient increase in extracellular glutamate may exacerbate symptoms briefly, requiring careful titration, and sometimes delay in initiating treatment.)

Ionic Sulfated Solution: Supporting the System

The ionic sulfated solution we use (inspired by Nojima’s biotite-derived formulations) is administered in low, individualized doses — typically via addition to water as a conditioner or coherencer, and weight-based dosing of 1 ml/20 lbs twice daily and higher. Its foundational principle is to support water coherence: a state in which water molecules act together rather than independently, potentially allowing for smoother mineral interactions and biological compatibility.

Mechanistically, this solution appears to support:

General redox balance (e.g., through interactions that promote stability)

Mitochondrial function via better coordination of nutrient support for ATP synthesis

A calmer inflammatory environment through facilitation of immune signaling stability

Restoration of pathways that may be disrupted by chronic stress or inflammation, by respecting water’s natural behavior

While direct studies on any specific protein clearance are lacking, clinical observations suggest this ionic sulfated solution contributes to systemic well-being by helping restore qualities of water that were once common and are now rare.

Individual responses vary widely; these observations do not constitute evidence of efficacy or safety for any specific condition.

Taken together, these domains suggest not a therapeutic mechanism, but a shift in the energetic and transport landscape in which biology operates.

The Synergy Hypothesis: Ionic Sulfated Solution Supporting Ketamine’s Effects

In some patients, we have observed that combining low-dose sublingual ketamine with individualized ionic sulfated solution appears to be associated with more noticeable improvements in energy and clarity. This is a clinical observation only; we are exploring potential mechanisms, including whether this solution supports general cellular redox balance and mitochondrial function in ways that complement ketamine’s known actions on neuroplasticity.

Possible contributing factors include:

Interactions supporting Sigma-1 receptor signaling, which ketamine also engages to stabilize ER-mitochondria contacts and improve bioenergetics.

Support that may aid BDNF synthesis and signaling, potentially amplifying ketamine’s neurotrophic cascade.

A calmer baseline inflammatory and oxidative environment, creating a more receptive state for ketamine-induced neural support.

These are hypothesis-generating patterns from bedside use, not yet confirmed by controlled trials. The pattern is consistent enough, however, that we continue to monitor and refine the approach. In a population already vulnerable to mitochondrial and myelin stress from inflammatory exposure, this dual strategy appears to offer a meaningful bridge toward improved function for some patients.

Supporting References

The following peer-reviewed articles informed the discussion of low-dose ketamine mechanisms, neuroplasticity, and related effects:

Liester MB, Wilkenson R, et al. Very Low-Dose Sublingual Ketamine for Borderline Personality Disorder and Treatment-Resistant Depression. Cureus. 2024;16(4):e57654. DOI: 10.7759/cureus.57654

Liester MB. Low-Dose Sublingual Ketamine for the Treatment of Raynaud’s Phenomenon. Cureus. 2025;17(1):e333120. DOI: 10.7759/cureus.333120

Zanos P, Gould TD. Mechanisms of ketamine action as an antidepressant. Mol Psychiatry. 2018;23(4):801–811. DOI: 10.1038/mp.2017.255

Abdallah CG, et al. Ketamine’s mechanism of action: A review of major hypotheses. Ann N Y Acad Sci. 2015;1345:1–12. DOI: 10.1111/nyas.12694

Duman RS. Synaptic plasticity and mood disorders. Mol Psychiatry. 2002;7(Suppl 1):S29–S34. DOI: 10.1038/sj.mp.4001016

Moda-Sava RN, et al. Sustained rescue of prefrontal circuit dysfunction by rapid antidepressant actions of ketamine. Nature. 2019;571(7765):127–131. DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1325-4

Li N, et al. mTOR-dependent synapse formation underlies the rapid antidepressant effects of NMDA antagonists. Science. 2010;329(5994):959–964. DOI: 10.1126/science.1190287

