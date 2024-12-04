Dear readers,

There has been a lull in my writing, but not in my extra clinical activities. The last several weeks have included two extended podcasts in which I was interviewed by fellow Characters, with a capital C. Honestly, I had a fun time with both podcasts, although they were each very different. The first was with Mark Bishofsky, Respiratory Therapist and freedom fighter, with his co-host T Gunnar Balstad. Mark is part of our team at the Leading Edge Clinic, providing expert guidance to patients who contact us seeking care for their post-acute sequelae of Covid (PASC), injury from the Covid shots, adjunctive cancer care, or other services such as meds on hand or spike prevention. In his interview title, Mark dubbed me “The World’s Leading Expert on Covid Vax Injury.” I wouldn’t claim that title myself, but I also won’t dismiss his estimation of my skills. The last four years have taught me that curiosity, humility intelligence and integrity count for a lot more than an Ivy League pedigree and institutional title when trying to help people heal.

The second interview was with Dr Robert Yoho, a retired cosmetic surgeon who has been engaged in medical journalism for nearly a decade, and written extensively on the subject of chlorine dioxide. He strode into my consciousness by assertively posting that Pierre and I were missing the boat on PASC and Covid vaccine injury, because we weren’t using chlorine dioxide. In the last month, he has helped us both learn a great deal about chlorine dioxide by sharing his own expertise and connecting us to other experts internationally. Robert has been generous and kind-spirited with me personally, and our practice as a whole, to the benefit of our patients and the broader public.