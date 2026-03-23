Lightning Bug

Lightning Bug

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jmsmithmd's avatar
jmsmithmd
1d

It will be interesting to see her numbers postpartum. I hope some of the improvement is not just dilution due to increased volume of pregnancy. Thanks for sharing this interesting case!

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1 reply by Scott Marsland, FNP-C
Liz Hoffmaster's avatar
Liz Hoffmaster
2d

Great case history! Thanks for sharing. There are a couple of places where patient name has not been redacted…

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3 replies by Scott Marsland, FNP-C and others
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