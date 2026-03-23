An observational clinical account from my practice as Scott Marsland, FNP-C at Leading Edge Clinic

In November 2025 I published the initial case study of a woman whose chronic fatigue and long-standing infertility shifted dramatically after targeted mineral repletion with a liquid volcanic mineral solution chemically similar to EPA-approved water purification formulations such as Aurmina. At that time we saw measurable mobilization of mercury and lead, plus the long-sought positive pregnancy test. Eight months later the story continues—and gets even stronger. The pregnancy remains fully viable with an expected delivery in July 2026. The patient has zero new physical complaints, and she continues the same multimodal regimen: daily oral ingestion plus regular bathing with the mineral solution.Below is the updated timeline with new lab data, precise percent changes, and mechanistic observations informed by water chemistry principles.

Patient Background (Recap)

Adult female with chronic fatigue, history of renal inflammation, and >1 year of unsuccessful attempts to conceive.

Primary exposure: Dietary methylmercury (fish consumption).

Baseline (June 23, 2025): Markedly elevated blood mercury (see Figure 1).

Protocol (Unchanged from Original Post)



Practitioner-directed at Leading Edge Clinic:

Liquid volcanic mineral solution (chemically similar to EPA-approved water purification formulations).

Oral: 1 mL per 20 lbs body weight, mixed in water, twice daily.

Bathing/soaks: Regular dermal exposure (frequency titrated to tolerance).

Hydration: ≥½ body weight in ounces of pure water daily.

Adjustments made for autonomic sensitivity, mild detox responses, and metabolic stability.

The combination of drinking (systemic mineral repletion) + bathing (transdermal uptake + mild sweat/excretion support) has been maintained continuously since mid-2025.

Lab Timeline & Key Changes1. Blood Mercury Speciation (Quicksilver Scientific) Figure 1: Baseline Mercury Speciation – June 23, 2025



Figure 2: Follow-Up Mercury Speciation – February 16, 2026

Figure 3: Timeline of Changes in Mercury

Key observations:

Dominant drop in MeHg (the form most associated with fertility and mitochondrial interference).

No rebound in inorganic fraction—consistent with successful hepatic demethylation + renal excretion.

Total burden now approaching (but still above) typical suspect-population averages.

2. Whole-Blood Elemental Panel – Toxic & Nutrient Elements

Figure 4: Nutrient Elements + Ratios – December 16, 2025

Figure 5: Toxic Elements Close-Up – December 16, 2025

Selected changes (Dec 16, 2025 values vs. earlier prior result; further directional improvement noted in Feb speciation):

Ca/Mg and Cu/Zn ratios remain balanced. No new elevations in antimony, cadmium, or other monitored toxics.

Footnote: Mercury values vary slightly by matrix/method (Quicksilver speciation in ng/mL vs. whole-blood elements in µg/L), but directional trends are consistent across panels.

Current Clinical Status (March 23, 2026)

Pregnancy: Viable, second trimester, due July 2026.

Symptoms: None new. Energy stable, no complaints related to fatigue or renal issues.

Regimen: Continues drinking + bathing with the mineral solution daily/regularly.

The patient reports feeling “steady” throughout gestation—no Herxheimer-type reactions, no new sensitivities, and no need for protocol interruption.

Scientific Context: Mineral-Water Interactions



The following framework draws from water chemistry research by Dr. Pierre Kory on geological water conditioning and Hofmeister chemistry principles. This provides theoretical context for understanding mineral-aqueous interactions but does not constitute medical claims. Note: while standard Hofmeister series literature uses “kosmotropic” (from Greek “kosmos,” meaning order) for structure-stabilizing ions, Dr. Pierre Kory uses the variant “cosmotropic” (with a “c”).

Hofmeister Chemistry Framework

The clinical observations in this case align with established principles of Hofmeister chemistry, which describes how different dissolved ions systematically influence water’s hydrogen-bond network and hydration shell stability. Cosmotropic ions—particularly sulfate, magnesium, and multivalent cations found in volcanic mineral sources—promote more ordered hydration structures and stable electrochemical environments compared to chaotropic conditions.

As Dr. Kory explains in his water chemistry analysis, dissolved ions influence water behavior in reproducible ways. Some ions stabilize the hydrogen-bond network of water (cosmotropic ions), while others disrupt it (chaotropic ions). These effects propagate outward into protein stability, enzyme function, membrane behavior, and the operation of living cells.

Geological Conditioning of Water

Natural waters acquire their biological compatibility through prolonged contact with mineral-rich geological formations. Dr. Kory’s research on geological conditioning suggests that water moving slowly through rock inherits electrical coherence and charge-balancing capacity that modern treatment systems often strip away.

Before water ever enters a root, a cell, or the bloodstream, it has already lived a geological life. After rain falls, it enters fractures, faults, and porous bedrock, where it travels slowly along mineral interfaces, exchanging ions, redistributing charge, and becoming chemically and electrically conditioned before re-emerging through springs, faults, or aquifers. Along that path, water acquires far more than dissolved ions—it inherits electrical coherence and structure.

Redox Buffering Capacity

The mineral spectrum in volcanic-derived solutions provides redox buffering capacity—creating reversible mineral couples (iron, sulfur, etc.) that can accept and release electrons in controlled increments rather than allowing energy to dissipate chaotically. This electrochemical architecture may support the body’s own gradient maintenance systems.

Dr. Kory distinguishes between redox buffering (the capacity of water and dissolved mineral systems to stabilize electron flow and oxidation-reduction potential) and the cosmotropic-chaotropic balance (how dissolved ions influence water structure, hydration, and molecular organization). In natural systems, these often reinforce one another.

If water is the medium through which energy travels, then redox buffering is the electrical regulation while cosmotropy is the architecture of the wiring.

Discussion & Mechanistic Observations



These serial reductions in mercury (especially MeHg), lead, arsenic, and strontium—achieved while pregnant—align with the known actions of full-spectrum volcanic minerals:

Competitive displacement at binding sites (zinc, copper, magnesium, molybdenum crowding out Pb and Hg).

Selenium-dependent glutathione peroxidase support for demethylation of MeHg → excretable inorganic Hg (with elevated Se levels likely contributing to sustained handling).

Enhanced renal clearance pathways (aided by both oral and dermal routes).

Bathing provides additional transdermal mineral delivery and gentle sweat-mediated excretion—particularly useful during pregnancy when aggressive oral chelators are contraindicated. These patterns resonate with Dr. Kory’s emphasis on how kosmotropic mineral environments may restore coherent energy flow in biological systems, potentially aiding cellular resilience during detoxification and gestation. The temporal association between mineral sufficiency, heavy-metal mobilization, and successful conception remains striking. Pregnancy itself can increase mineral demand (explaining the modest Zn/Mg dip), yet the patient’s tolerance and continued progress speak to the protocol’s gentleness and adaptability.

Disclaimers

Aurmina is an EPA-approved water purifier only and is not a supplement or drug. This is a single observational case from my private NP practice at Leading Edge Clinic. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Next Steps in Practice

We will continue monitoring with third-trimester labs (repeat mercury speciation + whole-blood elements) and post-partum follow-up. If you are a practitioner or patient interested in similar mineral-support approaches under supervision, the original November 2025 post contains the foundational protocol outline.

Thank you for reading. As always, I welcome thoughtful questions in the comments.

— Scott Marsland, FNP-C

Lightning Bug | Leading Edge Clinic

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