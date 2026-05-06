Lightning Bug

Lightning Bug

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Scott Marsland, FNP-C's avatar
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
4dEdited

I think that if you go back to the first presentation I made at an FLCCC conference you’ll see that I was an early adopter and advocate of using spike antibody testing to help guide clinical diagnosis and treatment. Today you’ll see some of the most prominent and respected medical professionals in the PASC and Covid vaccine injury space loudly proclaiming that spike ab is the test to get and will serve both patient and clinician in clinical treatment.

After more than four years of practice in the space and studying the results for thousands of our patients, I could not disagree more. There is some very limited value to getting spike antibody levels. There is much more value to directly measuring qualitatively and quantitatively the levels of spike and spike fragments in monocytes, endothelium, exosomes and commensal bacteria of the G.I. tract. That technology already exists, has been approved by European regulatory agencies, and both European and American companies are racing to bring it to market. Once that testing is in place and validated, I don’t think boo will be said about spike, antibody levels anymore.

I haven’t seen this tested in an infant, and frankly wouldn’t bother. Better testing is on the way.

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Viola Dostanko's avatar
Viola Dostanko
5d

Hi Scott, just a general question not specific to this case but wondering if any of your patients at the clinic or elsewhere have done a spike protein antibody test on a newborn baby to check and see if the baby has spike protein if mom to be or dad to be was exposed to covid during the pregnancy or even if mom was vaccinated back in 2020 or 2021. Any stats or recommendations?

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