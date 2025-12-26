Ravensburger “Rockefeller Center Joy” 1000 Piece Jigsaw Holiday Puzzle

This year we had one of the most lovely Christmases of all time. We slept in, and had four of the kittens and cats come join us before we got out of bed. I felt inspired in my gift-giving this year, and was pleased to see Kerrie touched and tickled. The favorites were knit stockings to hang by the chimney with care, and framed photos of cats who have passed in the last few years.

The day was not without its lulls and moments of sadness. Kerrie flung open the door to the bathroom while I was wrapping up with my usual four minutes of cold water and Wim Hoff breathing. “Is there no more milk!?!” I said, “Sorry Boo, I used it to make dinner last night.” Mushroom and Napa cabbage lasagna by the way; another way to use up the farm share. After shaving, I sought her out in the kitchen, and found a big old saddo. “What’s wrong?” I asked. Lucky me, I’m married to a very insightful and reflective woman. “You know, I just wanted to make some mac’n cheese. My Granny used to make the best mac’n cheese when we would drive up to her house for Christmas. And you know what? I really miss my Granny.” Awww, come here for a hug.

On the trail down by Cayuga Lake we braved gale force winds to stretch our legs and get some fresh air. The wind sounded like a jet engine roaring through the treetops. The cold is not unpleasant when there is a cozy warm home awaiting your return.

There was blissful harmony in the kitchen as we prepared dinner. I was simmering a yummy broth from farm share parsnips, leeks, onions, garlic, and carrots. There were lovely golden rutabagas to cook with butter, and a leftover kohlrabi remoulade with fresh tarragon and pistachios. I made homemade applesauce of which my Nana would have been proud. Kerrie coaxed a beef roast to a medium rare arrival, with a gravy that had no lumps. She brought up chocolate cookies with toffee that she had hidden in her studio.

As we were washing the dishes, and putting them away, I smelled cigar smoke. It was the rich and spicy scent that I loved as a boy. Nana and Pop pop had an understanding. He wouldn’t smoke his cigars in the house, but he was permitted to light his cigar inside, before going outside with our Scottish terrier, Max. He would turn and give me a mischievous look as he took an extra puff on his way out the door. I sniffed the air again. There was most definitely the lingering trail of a cigar, Pop pop’s cigar. I didn’t tell Kerrie, but you know what? I missed my Pop pop. Whether it was my olfactory lobes playing a trick on me…or what I actually believe, my Pop pop letting me know that he loves me. He was there in spirit, enjoying the warmth, fellowship and tasty food.

We slid into the evening with an episode of the Netflix soap opera, Manifest. Thanks to Michael and Teresa Capuzzo for turning us onto that confection. Then we played A Charlie Brown Christmas by the Vince Guaraldi Trio, as we started a new Ravensburger jigsaw puzzle of ice skaters bathed in holiday lights at The Rink at Rockefeller Center. Kerrie said, “You know, I never tire of this album. It’s just so good.” I nodded in solemn agreement. We went to bed at a reasonable hour, as I had patients to see in the morning. This morning, as I kissed Kerrie goodbye, turning to trudge up the hill to work, she said “I’ll miss you today.” I replied, “I’ll miss you too.”