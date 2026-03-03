Stylized image of Super Minerals Protect Your Health! by Dr Hisatake Nojima

As many of you know, I am co-owner of Aurmina alongside Dr. Pierre Kory and Lisa Kory. Aurmina uses a base Themarox solution imported from Japan, drawing from longstanding Japanese traditions around mineral-based wellness.

Disclosure: As a co-owner, I have a financial interest in Aurmina. This post reflects on an out-of-print 2005 book by Japanese physician Dr. Hisatake Nojima, Super Minerals Protect Your Health!, based on a translated version made possible through generous patient efforts (details below).

Important upfront disclaimer: This is a neutral, educational summary of Dr. Nojima’s personal opinions, clinical anecdotes, and hypotheses from 2005. These are not supported by modern randomized controlled trials, have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA, and do not represent current medical, nutritional, or scientific consensus. Nothing here is medical advice, a health claim, an endorsement of any approach (including mineral solutions), or promotion of any product, including Aurmina. The book’s ideas—particularly on cancer and disease—are historical, provocative, and based on one clinician’s observations in his practice. They predate major advances in genomics, oncology, and evidence-based nutrition. Science has evolved significantly since 2005; always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personal health matters.

A heartfelt thank-you: A patient from the Leading Edge Clinic and his family kindly tracked down five of Dr. Nojima’s out-of-print books and funded their full English translation. Copyright restrictions prevent sharing complete PDFs, so we’re limited to summaries like this. Many readers might find value in the full texts to explore these concepts further—we’re investigating compliant ways to potentially publish or share the translations (e.g., via permissions or proper channels). Our sincere gratitude to this patient and family for their commitment to broadening access to the insights of one of Japan’s most innovative and forward-thinking medical voices.

Dr. Nojima’s Background and Driving Motivation

Dr. Hisatake Nojima, a Doctor of Medical Science, trained at Nagasaki University School of Medicine and held roles including Assistant Professor at Kagoshima University, U.S.-based research, and directing public health centers in Chiba. By 2005, after over 13 years working with trace minerals, he ran Nojima Clinic, dedicating himself to “Super Mineral therapy” for conditions he linked to modern lifestyles—cancer, diabetes, atopic dermatitis, hay fever, and more. He observed these “modern day diseases” as rare in developing nations or pre-industrial eras, blaming industrial agriculture’s shift from organic to inorganic methods (chemical fertilizers/pesticides depleting soil minerals). He criticized huge investments in pharmaceuticals and early gene therapy as overlooking basics, echoing the Japanese adage that “medicine and food share the same origin.” In his view, correcting dietary mineral imbalances could address root causes simply, without costly interventions.

Core Thesis: Trace Elements as Life’s Fundamental Catalysts

Dr. Nojima portrayed trace elements (minute minerals like tungsten, titanium, vanadium, plus 40+ others) as essential catalysts for all life processes. He explained how primordial life emerged via minerals in rocks catalyzing organic matter from ancient atmospheres, with seawater’s mineral profile mirroring human blood composition (e.g., high chlorine/sodium). As life evolved, animals shifted from direct seawater absorption to plant-based intake—but modern inorganic farming, he argued, stripped soils of these elements, creating “mineral malnutrition” in advanced societies.He detailed minerals’ roles: activating enzymes (magnesium for ~300, zinc for ~250), enabling vitamins to function (e.g., vitamin E needing calcium, selenium, zinc), and partnering with genes for proper protein synthesis. Deficiencies, he hypothesized, disrupt metabolism, leading to abnormalities. He introduced “Super Mineral Water”—ionized, water-soluble minerals from natural ore—as a practical, low-cost, side-effect-free replenishment method, emphasizing synergy among elements rather than isolated supplements.

Chapter Breakdowns with Deeper Insights

Chapters 1-3: Deficiency as the Root of Modern Diseases

Dr. Nojima tied widespread issues to soil depletion: citing 1950s-2000s Japanese food tables showing spinach losing ~50% vitamin A, ~25% vitamin C, and ~83% iron; apples nearly all iron. He warned of “sub-healthy” states from deficiencies, exacerbated by stress or alcohol. He advocated agricultural fixes—ionizing trace elements into fertilizers, reviving organic practices with waste recycling (”mottainai”)—while suggesting individuals use mineral solutions interim. He stressed building resilient bodies for faster recovery and reduced drug reliance, cautioning against “drug-related harm” like immune damage from treatments.

Chapters 4-5: Minerals’ Hypothesized Role in Cancer and Diseases

He posited deficiencies facilitate “cancer gene” expression, while balance suppresses it and eases side effects (some minerals pharma-approved). Challenging reactive oxygen species as primary culprits, he claimed Super Mineral Water activated immunity across cancer stages in his observations, aiding skincare/weight without side effects—based on thousands of clinic cases.

Chapters 6-8: Guidelines, Mechanisms, and Cancer Assertions

He outlined Super Mineral Water protocols for cancer (stage-specific dosing) and cardiovascular conditions, focusing on non-invasive self-healing. Cancer wasn’t “incurable,” he asserted—if mineral roots corrected. He hypothesized mechanisms like metabolic restoration preventing recurrence, sharing anecdotes of symptom disappearance, tumor resolution without surgery/suffering. He referenced large patient volumes (implying thousands, up to 10,000 in broader context), claiming complete recoveries in some.

Chapter 9: Patient Memoirs

Closing with 2005-2006 magazine stories from his patients, illustrating reported experiences under therapy. These excerpts capture Dr. Nojima’s optimism and critique—he admitted his “one simple solution” idea conflicted with modern pharmacology’s complexity.

Reflections on a Thought-Provoking Historical Work

This 2005 book offers a lens into alternative Japanese thinking on nutrition, soil vitality, and prevention—relevant amid regenerative farming talks. Yet its claims remain anecdotal, unverified by today’s rigorous standards (e.g., RCTs, peer-reviewed meta-analyses).

Scott Marsland, FNP-C

@RhusToxidendron on X

P.S. Aurmina draws from Japanese mineral traditions, but this post makes no claims about its benefits or connection to Dr. Nojima’s views. Presented purely for historical/educational interest—verify with current peer-reviewed sources.

