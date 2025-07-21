When my partner Dr Pierre Kory and I first learned about the many potential benefits of low dose sublingual ketamine (LDSLK), and started prescribing it for our patients a at the Leading Edge Clinic, every patient would ask me “Is ketamine addictive?” The short answer is no. The slightly longer answer is that at the low doses we use, addictive response is rare, and in my first one hundred patients, I have not yet encountered it. I’ll add that our mentors who have treated more than 400 patients each over more than five years report almost no issues with addictive responses to ketamine. In fact, they have patients with a history of drug and alcohol addiction, for whom use of low-dose ketamine dramatically reduced cravings for those substances. The reasons for this are individual and complex, but if you are helping patients heal from past traumas, and process their emotional hurts in a manner which leads to greater insight and improved coping skills, then it makes sense that their addictions would lose some of their pull.

The next question which many patients ask is “How long do I have to be on ketamine.” The other way they ask this is, “Will I be on this the rest of my life?” The short answer is, you’ll be on ketamine as long as you wish, or don’t wish. In patients with severe anxiety and depression, LDSLK may be a long-term or even lifelong medication, but not necessarily. Keep in mind that many patients will end up titrating off and discontinuing anti-depressants, anti-psychotics, sleep medications and other drugs previously prescribed by their PCPs and psychiatrists. There is a net reduction in medication burden, with a concurrent decrease in side effects and drug interactions. In patients taking LDSLK for neurological conditions, they may reach a satisfactory stage of healing at the one and a half to two year point, and decide to stop the medication. The sweet truth is that when that time arrives, most people hold the gains they have made.

The third most common, but certainly not last question which many patients ask is, “Do I go through withdrawal if I stop it?” The short answer is no. I had one patient report a mild headache the first day after she missed her bedtime dose. The longer answer is that if the LDSLK is being used to treat severe anxiety, depression, or painful neuropathy, and the patient is relatively new to treatment, then those symptoms will likely rebound. This is not the same as withdrawal from an opiate, or alcohol. E.g. acute alcohol withdrawal can create life threatening rapid and irregular heart rhythms.

Pierre and I really like using Perplexity AI to assist our ongoing search for therapies to heal our patients faster, safer, and more completely. This typically involves asking targeted questions to refine our treatments and understand the nuances. Below is what Perplexity reported when I asked the blunt question, “Is low dose sublingual ketamine addictive?” Please note that Perplexity’s response is focused on patients with treatment-resistant depression, because that is the area of clinical treatment which has received the most attention and academic study. In our practice, we are using LDSLK primarily for neurological symptoms such as cognitive impairment, fatigue, neuropathy, and autonomic nervous system dysregulation, but also Parkinson’s, ALS, and dementia.

The road to the lake

“Low dose sublingual ketamine carries some risk of addiction, but current evidence suggests this risk is relatively low when used as prescribed for conditions like treatment-resistant depression.

Addictive Potential: Ketamine is recognized as a drug with potential for abuse and addiction237. However, addiction is not universal among patients using sublingual or intranasal ketamine for depression, and in clinical settings, most patients do not use the medication to "get high" and very few report a desire to increase their dosage beyond what's prescribed36. A key survey found that, although some patients developed tolerance or mild cravings, no patient using sublingual ketamine for depression met full criteria for a substance use disorder36.

Risk Context: The risk of addiction appears to be higher in individuals with a personal or family history of substance use disorders. Clinicians need to carefully monitor patients for red flags such as dose escalation or drug-seeking behavior, and should assess addiction risk before starting therapy1236.

Dose and Supervision: Abuse and addiction risk are minimized at lower doses and with close supervision. In real-world practice with daily microdosing of sublingual ketamine, abuse was described as "very rare"5.

Comparisons: Ketamine’s addiction profile in clinical settings is comparable to other controlled psychiatric medications, such as stimulants or certain hypnotics—there is both therapeutic benefit and some potential for misuse34.

Expert Consensus: Experts emphasize the need for ongoing monitoring but do not consider clinical use of low dose sublingual ketamine to present a prohibitive addiction risk for most patients, especially when used judiciously in appropriate candidates3456.

Key Points for Patients and Providers:

Monitor for signs of misuse (dose escalation, cravings, seeking extra refills).

Avoid in patients with a recent history of substance use disorder if possible.

Close supervision and assessment tools, like craving questionnaires, are recommended in clinical practice36.

Most patients using sublingual ketamine for depression do not develop addiction or problematic use patterns456.

In conclusion: While low dose sublingual ketamine is not without addictive potential, the risk appears relatively low when used clinically under proper supervision, and is typically outweighed by the benefit for selected patients with treatment-resistant depression3456. Caution and monitoring are essential.

Sacramento, CA airport baggage claim

About two weeks into prescribing LDSLK for our patients, Pierre texted me to ask “Scott, how many times since we learned about ketamine have you thought about taking it yourself?” I replied, “Oh, about a hundred times.” He encouraged me to try it, especially given my injury from the Pfizer Covid shots. It was the nudge I needed.

What was I hoping to achieve with LDSLK? I wanted to feel my left foot and toes again. I wanted to remember the names of the perennials we’ve planted in our yard over the last twenty years. I wanted to feel less angry about all of the unnecessary injuries and deaths from the Covid pandemic I wanted to heal the injury to my brain and nervous system, which I know is there, because by treating this in patients for the last three and a half years, I understand the extent of neurological injury from the Covid shots.

This was a long wish list, but I dared to want even more, because I knew that LDSLK could deliver. As a boy and young man I have experienced three concussions, once with loss of consciousness. I wanted to heal these decades old injuries by regrowing my brain. My childhood and adolescence was no picnic, and despite decades of dedicated counseling, I still have plenty of room to heal and grow. I wanted to have the fullest access to my intelligence, and have long felt restrained by the lingering effects of the Ritalin I received as a boy, and the general anesthesia of numerous surgeries. Why stop there? I wanted to grow spiritually, and deepen my relationship with God.

About two months into taking LDSLK, I was using a nightly dose of 25mg, which was ten drops of the 50mg/ml solution. Pierre and I had a meeting with one of our mentors, Dr Rachel Wilkinson, to discuss use of Lamotrigine with the small minority of patients whose nervous system wasn’t ready to accept LDSLK. This is primarily due to excessively high glutamate levels. During that conversation, Rachel shared a piece of information which we hadn’t heard before. When you’re an expert clinician like Rachel, with extensive experience, sometimes there are aspects of your knowledge which are so obvious to you, that you don’t think to share it until questioned by your students. That precious clinical pearl was that the optimal dose of sublingual ketamine is the highest dose utilized, between 1mg and 175mg, which the patient can take without having side effects. The higher the dose the patient can tolerate, the faster will be the repair and regeneration of neurons, myelin, and axonal junctions.

The day I received that information, I started to titrate up my dose, and within a month, was up to 100mg at bedtime. Rachel and her colleague Dr Mitch Liester taught us to use troches, which are like little square lozenges of LDSLK which can dissolve under the tongue. After finding more success introducing, titrating, and finding the optimal dose for a patient by using the 50mg/ml liquid, I prescribe this almost exclusively rather than troches. The liquid has also been my personally preferred formulation of LDSLK. A 100mg dose translates into two milliliters (ml) or forty drops under the tongue, which is probably the maximum amount of liquid that you would want to hold in your mouth at a time.

The night before going on a trip to visit an old college friend and her wife in MN, and then in-laws in CA, I was setting up my laptop-sized pill box and ziplock bag of potions and lotions. To my unpleasant surprise, I realized that the bottle of LDSLK which had been refilled two weeks ago, was nearly empty. I don’t know what happened. Did it get knocked over in the fridge and leak onto the shelf? Did the ketamine fairy sneak into our house while we were sleeping and partake of this healing medicine. Really, I don’t know, but what I did know, was that there was no mo’ ketamine, and I was going to be on the road for a week. My first thought was, “Well, this is awkward. I’m going to have to explain to my prescribing physician AND the pharmacist that I ran out of ketamine two weeks early.” My second thought was that this was a going to be a good real-time test of what I tell regularly tell patients; that low-dose sublingual ketamine is not addictive, and that if they decided to stop it, there would be no withdrawal symptoms. The worst I expected was a mild headache and maybe some sleep disruption.

What happened over the next week was what Pierre likes to call a big nothing burger. No headache. No sleep disruption. I didn’t melt down emotionally or suddenly become forgetful. Maybe I noticed slightly more word-searching, but on the other hand, I quickly learned how to play two new board games with my old friends (I say this based upon their comments as much as my own self-estimation). I maintained a positive attitude, and good sense of humor amidst air travel delays and snafus. I engaged in complex regulatory discussions with our First Nation Medical Board partners, as well as delicate employee performance and relationship counseling. I reviewed complex documents related to our practice and research endeavors, and offered insightful edits to Pierre on an upcoming Substack. I also enjoyed lovely connections during my trip, staying in contact with my wife, offering supportive and loving communication about a new adventure of hers, making new friends with strangers, and rekindling bonds with old friends and family. I’m going to count Oliver Henry, the highly evolved cat of my friends Sharon and Stacey as one of those new friends. In short, I remained on top of my game, handling work matters while managing to relax and connect.

It’s also worth noting that physical improvements in the symptoms of my vaccine injury did not disappear with a pause in LDSLK. The neuropathy in my left toes and foot haven’t come roaring back. My mind feels much sharper than it was four months ago. My sleep was still restorative. I feel more love in my heart for the world and all God’s creatures. I continue to experience a deep level of emotional processing and healing which shows every sign of remaining.

Given the stable and beneficial dose of 100mg which I reached before my unintentional drug holiday, and because of my recent unexplained mishap with the liquid, I am considering a switch to the troches. The cost is higher, but there are other advantages, including a more consistent dose, shelf stability, and less mess. To the point of shelf stability, patients often ask about the label on the 50mg/ml liquid which states that it requires refrigeration. I’ll say something that the pharmacist can’t. The FDA requires that label, out of an abundance of caution, or a Big Pharma-slanted harassment, which one, I can’t tell. Early in the pandemic, this wasn’t really an issue, but as soon as compounding pharmacies started to piss off Big Pharma by collaborating with practitioners like us who were effectively treating acute Covid with repurposed drugs like ivermectin, the FDA became super serious about the safety of compounded liquid medication. The FDA asserts that bacteria can grow in the liquid medicine if it isn’t refrigerated, which could then sicken patients. Yes, that is indeed a theoretical idea, but as far as I know, in three and a half years of using compounded liquid medications, none of my thousands of patients have been sickened because the FedEx box sat on their front stoop in the sun, or they transported their medicine bottles without refrigeration on a trip. These are all things to consider, but in practice, the actual risk of storing these medications at room temperature has shown itself to be very low.

At the end of the day, my experience after running out of low-dose sublingual ketamine leads me to put one more feather in its cap. It is cheap, safe, multi-talented, minimally or simply just not addictive at the doses we are using, with very few serious drug interactions. I know that I’m not supposed to be in love with a drug, but perhaps more accurately, I’m enamored of the many benefits which it is bringing to so many of my patients. Onward and upward!