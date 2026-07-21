Lightning Bug

Lightning Bug

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Scott Marsland, FNP-C's avatar
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
2d

I'm posting a message sent to me by a reader, as the question and its answer will benefit other readers:

Can you give me any indication of how you are planning to use DMSO for tinnitus?

Or suggest articles?  I cannot find any specific dosing or % of DMSO used.   I have tried CDS on q tips.

My answer: DART-TINN is registered with clinicaltrials.gov, so that you can go to the publicly visible file online and see the interventions in detail.  This link gets you closest: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07567274?tab=researcher#trial-description

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Joey's avatar
Joey
3d

Wow, this is going to be a true God send for those suffering. My husband has suffered tinnitus in one ear for years due to an unknown reason of course. Being in the logging industry he’s had to wear earplugs for decades and has suffered a couple of ear infections that coincided with illness. The tinnitus has worsened with each. We did not receive the poisonous jab, had mild bouts of “convid” but recovered fast. Recently, he seemed to develop allergy, or something, that brought on a chronic, longer term cough that acerbated the tinnitus even further. We wondered if this is indeed “long convid”, or a newly acquired allergy, which he’s never had allergies prior. Since there is ultimately no possible way he can participate in a study such as this, working and living in the mountains during the week, and DMSO is readily available, would it be of benefit to take a couple of drops, add it to distilled water, and spray in the ear regularly. I understand under these conditions and monitoring being impossible, it cannot be recommended by you as a doctor, however I thought I’d throw it out there under “entertainment purposes only”. I’ve been searching for something to help him. Bless you for thinking outside of the box to help your patients and the rest of us!

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