March 2024

When my patient came onto the screen for our video visit, he had seven magnets attached to different locations on his bald head. I started laughing, because I thought it was a joke. Then he explained that this was real, these were rare earth magnets, and he thought this was a result of vaccination with an mRNA vaccination. Was this the case before the pandemic? Damned if I know, because I never thought to try and stick magnets to my head! Neither did he.

Of course I ordered some rare earth magnets that night from Amazon, and when they arrived I gave them a trial. I was shocked, as they stuck hard to two places on my head. I sent the three photos above to my partner Dr Pierre Kory, and much as I had responded to my patient, he responded with a laughing emoji. Then he realized that this wasn’t a joke, and the texting took a more sober turn. What did this mean? What were we to do about it?

I started to ask some patients to do what I termed a “magnet test.” I came up with more positive cases. Never will I forget the husband and wife, both unvaccinated, but both having had countless Covid nasal swabs, who came to my office in Ithaca, NY. Each of them had eight magnets strongly pull out of my fingers to adhere to there foreheads, cheekbones, and both sides of their noses. Holy smoke! What was in those nasal swabs!?!

My colleague Dr JP Saleeby emailed today with this study out of Finland and asked to share this scholarly paper far and wide. So, here it is for you dear readers. If you have similar experiences and photos to share, please do. We aren’t freaks. We are victims of an orchestrated bioweapons experiment which has gone very far afield, and we need some answers now.

https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2081/1482