Dear readers,

It has been about a month since I wrote a Substack, although in my mind I have written a dozen. This has been a time of tremendous learning, reflection, and growth. Pierre and I have been steadily working at bringing a urine spike test to our patients in order to help directly measure the spike burden we are carrying in our bodies and the clinical response of that burden to selected interventions.

The use of low-dose sublingual ketamine by practitioners at the Leading Edge Clinic has proceeded by leaps and bounds, and the range of benefits we have seen in our patients has been nothing short of astounding. There are still a small number of patients who have struggled with this therapy and we have learned that in most cases, this indicates a high background level of glutamate and we double down on treating that with the therapeutics that range from prescription lamotrigine (off label use of an anti-seizure medication), NAC, MSM, curcumin, and green Rooibos tea.

At our weekly providers meeting, we have hosted three different sessions discussing EMF and its impacts upon health. Dr. Larry Burk returned a second time for Q&A because his lecture was such a deep dive into the subject. I have started reading The Invisible Rainbow written by Arthur Firstenberg, and it is a mind opening and extraordinary exposition of the history of the relationship between electricity and life on this planet.

I’m in correspondence with Dr. Reinwald in Germany regarding his product Pekticlean. Many of my patients who have had visits during this time have heard me talk about this as a micro or nano pectin, which demonstrates superiority to modified citrus pectin both in its chelating capacity and its potential to reduce galectin-3 levels which facilitate both spike entry into cells and metastatic cancer.

Thanks to Deborah Moyer, FNP-C, I have been wearing a Nikki wrist device. This is a tool, which is targeted towards people with chronic Lyme, but has the potential to help many others because of its programs which address a range of issues from the micro biome, to inflammation, to emotional dysregulation.

Based upon the recommendations of Laura Bevis, DNP-C and Dr. Tina Peers in the UK , I am about three months into use of the Lifewave patches and have also supplied them to a family member and one of my most challenged patients to see if we can move the needle. I would say that I haven’t seen clear or remarkable changes, but I have an echocardiogram coming up in September and we’ll see whether the stem cell stimulating properties of the X39 Lifewave patch have helped improve my ejection fraction

Due to steady growth in our patient population and the increase imminent retirement of Laura Bevis, DNPC, we have been actively interviewing nurse practitioners to join our practice. The ideal candidate would be a seasoned professional, (although we are ready to teach l as experienced candidates) who is very curious and weary of the restrictive environment of conventional hospitals and medical practice. Having done this work for the last 3 1/2 years, I simply cannot imagine going back to the limited roles which I played as an RN and NP in the previous 30 years of my career in healthcare. Never have I experienced so much learning, hope, and even joy as we seek out and deliver cures to patients with complex chronic conditions.

Warm regards,

Scott