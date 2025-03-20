Introduction

This case study details the journey of a patient with a history of multiple health issues, including suspected lung cancer, heart valve replacement, asthma, COPD, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, and gout. It highlights the patient's approach to managing his health, particularly focusing on his recovery from severe respiratory complications following recurrent COVID-19 infections and the remission of suspected lung cancer.

Patient Information

Age: 66 years old

Gender: Male

Medical History: Asthma, hypertension (HTN), myocardial infarction (MI), hypercholesterolemia, COPD, former smoker, aortic valve replacement (2011), suspected lung cancer

Social History: Occasional exercise, 1-2 alcoholic drinks ~5 nights per week, former smoker, lives with girlfriend, has support from girlfriend, ex-wife, and son. Enjoys whiskey, dining, outdoors, fishing, and camping.

Chief Complaint: Recovery from recurrent COVID-19 infections and management of chronic conditions.

Timeline of Events

2011: Aortic pig valve replacement

February 2024: Diagnosis of a 2.8cm tumor in the right lower lobe (RLL) of the lung via CT chest without contrast

Winter 2024-2025: Experienced three COVID-19 infections, with the most recent causing severe lung issues

March 2025: PET scan shows no evidence of cancer

Ongoing: Management of COPD-like symptoms and recovery from respiratory complications

Initial Presentation (February 2024)

The patient presented with a 2.8cm mass in the right lower lobe of his lung, discovered during a workup for aortic valve replacement, which included a CT chest without contrast. He was advised to undergo a PET scan, radiation, biopsy, and surgical removal, but he declined these treatments. His pulmonologist predicted potential death from pneumonia or metastasis.

Treatment Decisions

The patient opted for alternative and adjunctive care, focusing on quality of life. He changed his diet, explored herbal therapies with a Navajo healer, and used an Arc Microtech microcurrent device.

Treatment Plan (February-September 2024)

Dietary Changes: Modified Atkins diet, focusing on healthy eating and avoiding processed foods. Supplements and Medications: Doxycycline 100mg after dinner (started for two weeks, and then placed on hold due to sun exposure)

Metformin 1000mg twice daily with meals

Propranolol 20mg twice daily (hold for HR <60 and SBP <100)

Ivermectin (IVM) 18mg daily with meals

Leflunomide 10mg orally daily

Low-dose naltrexone (LDN), starting with one drop under the tongue at bedtime, increasing by one drop per week

Mebendazole 100mg twice daily with meals

Melatonin 1mg extended release at bedtime, gradually increasing to 10-20mg

Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) 400mg with meals, 1-3 times daily

Vitamin D3 with K2 liquid drops, up to 30,000 IU daily

Curcumin 2gm orally twice daily

Ginseng with Ginkgo Biloba (later adjusted to lower dose due to overstimulation) Monitoring: Monthly chest X-rays (CXR) Arc Microtechnology Device: Used daily for pain control and anti-inflammatory effects.

COVID-19 Infections and Respiratory Complications (Winter 2024-2025)

The patient experienced three COVID-19 infections, with the most recent significantly impacting his lungs. Symptoms included severe mucus production and difficulty breathing. His oxygen saturation dropped to 79%, requiring home oxygen therapy. He used chlorine dioxide nasal spray (Snoot!) to manage symptoms.

Current Status (March 2025)

Cancer: In remission, with a recent PET scan showing no evidence of cancer

Respiratory: Recovering from COVID-19 complications, with oxygen saturation around 90%

Functional: Able to perform basic daily activities but limited in physical work outside the home

Updated Treatment Plan (March 2025)

Medications and Supplements: Continue current regimen Arc Microtech: Alternate between program one and program three weekly Monitoring: Follow up with primary doctor in 3 months for a CT scan without contrast.

Outcomes

Cancer Remission: The patient achieved remission from suspected lung cancer without conventional treatments (chemotherapy, radiation, or surgery).

COVID-19 Recovery: He recovered from severe respiratory complications, although he continues to experience COPD-like symptoms.

Quality of Life: The patient maintains the ability to perform daily activities, enjoys his hobbies, and has strong social support.

Discussion

This case highlights the complexities of managing multiple chronic conditions and the challenges of making treatment decisions in the face of serious illness. The patient's proactive approach, combining alternative therapies with conventional medicine, played a significant role in his recovery. The use of supplements, dietary changes, and innovative technologies like the Arc Microtech device were integral to his overall well-being.

Conclusion

The patient's journey demonstrates the potential for positive outcomes through a combination of lifestyle modifications, alternative therapies, and a patient-centered approach. While further research is needed to validate the effectiveness of some of the treatments used, this case study offers valuable insights into integrative approaches to health management.

P.S. The Leading Edge Clinic is the sole clinical site of a five year study using diet, repurposed supplements and drugs in adjunctive cancer care. Register here to become a patient.