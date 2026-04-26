Lightning Bug

Lightning Bug

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Richard Amerling, MD's avatar
Richard Amerling, MD
2d

Scott, Ferric citrate is a highly bioavailable form of oral iron, with clinical results comparable to IV iron without the risk of anaphylaxis.

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
1d

Great case,enjoyed the discussion, thanks.

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