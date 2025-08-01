Malcom

Sunday night I sat on the basement floor petting Malcom. I could feel his protruding bones under his unkempt fur, the result of a month’s long decline in his eating and a mysterious illness. He was swishing his tail, but not purring, as he looked off into the distance. I let him know how much we love him, how grateful we are that he came to live with us, and how much we have enjoyed his companionship over the last year and a half. Monday morning I went downstairs to check on Malcom, and found him stretched out and still. I’ve seen that stillness many times before, and knew that he had died in the night.

Malcom was a big, old, black cat. He had been one of two cats living with his previous humans, and when they moved into an apartment building which didn’t permit pets, he was surrendered to the Tompkins County SPCA. His given name was Mickey. He was fifteen plus years old when we met him. He had soulful eyes and wasn’t particularly friendly. He didn’t seem to care much for his roommate, the cat which he had presumably lived with for a long time.

During the first month that Malcom lived with us, there was a fair amount of hissing on his part, towards the other four cats in the house. Truthfully, I was a little scared of him, because when I would try to pet him he would quickly turn his head towards my hand, and I was afraid that he was going to bite me. In time I learned that he just wanted to lick me, and his tongue was soft as velvet.

Malcom the sauna cat

Some of the most quality moments I experienced with Malcom were in the near infrared sauna. He loved laying in that hot lamplight, and could do it for hours. He was in and out of the sauna so often, that I had to de-hair it on a regular basis with some packing tape. Sitting in the sauna right now feels lonely, because I miss him.

I don’t know that Malcom was tough, as much as understated. In our cat-filled home, it is bound to happen that a tail or paw gets stepped on, especially at meal time. But when Malcom’s tail or paw caught a foot, you would hear the slightest little protest. It was like “me-ew.” He was so quiet that you would ask yourself if you really heard that sound.

When we adopted a tawny girl kitten a year after his arrival, Malcom wanted nothing to do with her. As much as she wanted to rub up against him, he wanted to run away. Eventually he sought refuge in the basement, and then he just stopped coming back upstairs. We felt very sad about this, because we wanted him to be around, but judging by his quick return to scratch on the basement door when we carried him upstairs, it was his choice.

Kerrie set up a little cozy nest under her studio bench, and during the day she would occasionally feel a paw on the back of her leg, requesting a moment of attention. It was a classic Malcom move, quiet, gentle, asking, but not demanding. We each got in the habit of picking him up and holding him at least once a day for hugs. Whereas when he first arrived in our home, he would wiggle out of such an embrace very quickly, as he began to fade, he would settle in and let himself be loved. Those moments were gone too soon.

Merlin

Merlin was actually our first black cat. We met when I attended a weekend men’s RC counseling workshop in Trumansburg, NY. A local RC leader named Eric Lessinger, who was also a primary care doctor in the community, hosted us in his large home with a big yard and a pond for swimming. I slept outside in a tent with my co-counselor Tom Knight (of musical and puppeteer fame). I woke up early Saturday with the sense that I was being observed. I slowly sat up and looked out the screen of the tent to see a handsome black cat laying on the ground and watching me.

Said black cat garnered a lot of attention during the workshop. I think that he even shared a nap in the hammock with one of the men. When I asked Eric what his cat’s name was, his reply was brusk. “It’s not my cat! That darn cat followed me home from the Grassroots festival. I tried kicking it away several times, but it kept with me. Do you want it?” I was slightly take aback by the story, having a hard time imagining Eric kicking any living creature, but I got that he was frustrated, and alternately, I was charmed. It took a quick phone call to Kerrie and Merlin was on his way to Ithaca with me, where he led an illustrious life for almost fifteen years.

Merlin

The first thing I’ll say about Merlin is that he was very smart. He was also a good jumper, and had an appetite for items that aren’t typically on a cat’s menu. For example, he liked broccoli. More than once I would steam a head of broccoli, and have it in the strainer on the counter or in the kitchen sink, leave the kitchen for what felt like just a minute, and come back to find Merlin devouring it on the floor. He liked toast too, and yes, he could pull it right out of the toaster if you didn’t beat him to it. Tofu? Yes indeedy! Weird right?

The second thing I’ll say about Merlin is that he had a very active sex life…with himself. He is the only cat I have ever known (thankfully) who would have little pink erections on a regular basis. There is a dark red throw rug which we have on our couch, and it received the name “sexy mat,” because it was from his perch on top of the couch, on the sexy mat, that Merlin would openly pleasure himself for all to see.

Merlin had delicate little feet, and lustrous soft fur. He had a scant little patch of white fur in the center of his chest. He didn’t mind being held, and in fact, he liked to take naps on my chest when I was napping, which wasn’t uncommon when I was working night shift. He liked what we came to call '“hot hugs.” 97F and humid? No problem, bring on the hugs.

He was a talker, and was a good back up to our little grey Manx Sophie, if dinner was running behind schedule. He would roll up near you, arch his back, straighten up his tail in the air and vibrate it back and forth as he emitted a little “Mmm mmm mmm yiuh!”

Merlin lived long enough to become what my Baba would have called wifty. Kitty dementia. His vision started to go too. He would forget that he was fed five minutes ago and responding to his voluminous requests for food became a bit tiresome. His impaired judgement and vision is probably what led to him falling and injuring his back, which impaired his spinal cord and paralyzed him from the waist down. Kerrie brought him to the vet to be euthanized, and after he was cremated, we buried him in the garden, near the ashes of our beautiful Burmese Jacob.

Lucky

Lucky was our second black cat. It was a cold November day before Thanksgiving, and there was a pile of leaves in the corner of our driveway near the garage. Kerrie was at the kitchen sink and looking out the window, thought she saw something move into the pile. Eternally sympathetic to God’s suffering creatures, she stepped outside to assess the situation, and found one of the saddest, oldest, stinkiest cats you ever did see.

When we got to closely examine him, we were mystified how Lucky managed to get as far as our driveway. He looked like he was twenty five years old, in hard livin’ cat years. He was completely blind, with clouded eyes. One of his front paws was lame and he walked with a limp, as if it had been broken and not fully healed. His fur was matted, and he was not much more than skin and bones. He had halitosis that could singe your eyebrows from across the room.

We fully expected Lucky to die before dawn, were wary of kitty leukemia, and so kept him out on the porch with the door shut. The next morning, after some water and food, he had perked up a little bit. I’m sure that we took him to the vet, but I don’t remember the trip, and I can only imagine what they thought when we brought him in for an evaluation. He passed through quarantine, and we set up a little pen for him. Using carpentry clamps and three 1” x 8” boards, covering the floor with plastic and then incontinence pads, we created what would be his home for the next two years. That’s right, Lucky the twenty-five (?) year old cat lived another two years.

Lucky in his room

Around the time Lucky stumbled into our lives, we were starting to watch the updated miniseries of Battlestar Galactica, which ran from 2003 to 2009. Still living out our best progressive liberal ideology (this was pre-pandemic mind you), we found the narrative deeply meaningful. It was the post-9/11 era, and the beginning of both the climate war, and the War on Terror. Heightened national security measures lead to the Patriot Act (2001) which expanded government surveillance and sparked debates over civil liberties. Themes of security, fear, and moral ambiguity resonated with Battlestar Galactica’s exploration of survival, authoritarianism, and ethical dilemnas in a post-apocalyptic setting. There were themes of leadership and societal division, fragile governance, and public discontent, and later in the series, themes of hope, reconciliation and societal shifts. Not that Lucky gave a care about any of this, but we made it a ritual that whenever we sat down to watch Battlestar Galactica, I would grab him and set him on the couch next to me. He would fuss and hiss, but then settle in for the show.

A classic moment in Lucky’s tenure with us was when our first black cat, Merlin, walked up to Lucky from the other side of his pen. Standing less than two inches from Merlin’s face, lucky plucked himself up to perform a heroic hiss, which was interrupted by a choking cough, and then prolonged gagging. Both in sight and sound, imagine the bug-eyed cartoon character Bill the Cat from the comic strip Bloom County by Berkley Breathed. Ack, ack, pppht!

Because Lucky had retired from cleaning himself, and could get to stinking something awful, it fell to me to give him a weekly bath in the kitchen sink. You can imagine how much he liked that! The towel rub and blow dryer afterwards were the real show, and I couldn’t help laughing at his outrage regarding the whole affair. Sorry Lucky, it’s gotta happen.

Eventually Lucky’s luck ran out, and he developed a GI bleed. That has got to be about one of the worst smells in all of human and veterinary medicine. We gave it a little bit of time, but within a few days we took him to the vet to be euthanized. We brought his body home and I buried him under the Redbud tree, along with our first two cats, Ori and Stanley.

Charlotte

Née Caper, renamed Charlotte by us, she spent nearly the first year of her life at the SPCA. Such can be the fate of a black cat. The pictures of her which the SPCA put on the website were doing no favors. When we met her, she was super-not-interested in us. We took her home anyway; in fact, in the case of Charlotte, and later with Malcom, we had reached a different stage of our relationships to cats. We were thinking less about what the cat would give us, and more about what we could offer the cat. In this case, she needed to break out! So, Charlotte and her Hello Kitty fleece came home with us. She spent several days hiding behind the headboard in the guest bedroom, but eventually ventured out.

We refer to Charlotte’s time at the SPCA as when she was in cat prison. I know that the volunteers at the SPCA of Tompkins County are lovely and the facility is very clean, but it’s still an institution of concrete and glass. For this reason, my heart swells when I see Charlotte stretched out in a window, soaking up the sun, listening to the birds, smelling the flowers. She knows that she is home, there are soft places to nap, and she is loved. No more cat prison for you baby girl.

Charlotte has a kink in her tail. I suspect she had a mishap with a door. She often uses her tail to hook your hand or arm when you are petting her. She likes heavy petting and rumpy rubs, but stay away with your kisses. I know that some people are grossed out by humans that kiss their animals, but I’ve always enjoyed kissing our cats on the top of their heads. Charlotte has my number though, and I swear that if I so much as look at her with the thought of kissing in my mind, she’ll lock eyes with me, and then be off in a flash.

One of the things I appreciate about Charlotte is that she is friends with our autistic cat Leo. Leo can’t help his clueless ways. He is deaf, and doesn’t hear that hiss or growl of warning another cat is broadcasting. But Charlotte tolerates him, and has been known to share a snuggly from time to time. Thank you Charlotte.

Postscript

Black cats are the least likely to be adopted from shelters due to a combination of cultural superstitions associating them with bad luck or witchcraft, psychological biases favoring lighter or more colorful cats, and their common coat color leading to an oversupply in shelters. Their features are harder to photograph or distinguish in shelter environments, making them less visually appealing in adoption profiles. Negative media portrayals, like spooky Halloween imagery, further reinforce these biases, while studies, such as a 2013 Animal Welfare report, confirm black cats face longer shelter stays—sometimes twice as long as other cats—prompting some shelters to launch campaigns like “Black Cat Appreciation Day” to boost their adoption rates. If you have ever adopted a black cat, or a black cat has adopted you, please post a comment and share a little with other Lighting Bug readers.