Lightning Bug

Lightning Bug

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
6hEdited

Emmie and Echo. Both sweet girls. Beautiful black fur with just a few white hairs on their chests. They now rest in peace.

Andie - she just turned 11. Black with a small white patch on her chest and belly. She oozes love for us, but sadly is terrified of strangers.

All three adopted. All three such precious gifts. 😻😻😻

Scott - so very sorry for the loss of Malcom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Truth for Health Foundation's avatar
Truth for Health Foundation
6h

Loved this post. It’s beautifully insensitively written and the cats sound like interesting personalities. Thank you for sharing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Scott Marsland, FNP-C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture