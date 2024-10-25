I joined Jeff Tezak, CEO of Tiiga, an American company which packages and distributes Baobab from small growers in Africa. We spent the hour answering viewer questions, discussing our clinical experience with Baobab at the Lading Edge Clinic and our shared knowledge of its many health benefits.
Click this link for the recording.
https://www.estreamly.com/embedded-play?v=Ti1iKLVx0fQ
Lightning Bug is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks so much for the webinar - I really enjoyed it, learned more about Baobob and found out about Jeff's Tiiga. Win-win. just like Baobob!